'Biotech Engineering Has Significant Potential'

Biotechnology engineering holds significant future potential, particularly in rapidly growing fields such as bioinformatics, bioprocessing, pharmaceuticals, genetics, healthcare and advanced research, says rediffGURU Nayagam PP, founder of EduJob360.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy VIT

Choosing the right college can be overwhelming for both parents and aspiring professionals.

Is the Vellore Institute of Technology better than the Indian Institute of Technology?

What is the scope of biotechnology engineering in India?

rediffGURU Nayagam PP, career counsellor and founder of EduJob360, answers some of these questions and guides aspirants on how to pick the right career course and college based on their entrance scores and aptitude.

You can post your career-related questions for rediffGURU Nayagam PP HERE

Riya: Sir, I am getting computer science engineering (CSE) core at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Bhopal in category 1.

Is it worth joining?

Are the placements okay there? Please tell me.

Riya, yes, VIT Bhopal computer science engineering (CSE) category 1 is worth considering, especially because of its lower fee structure and the computer science engineering branch.

Placements are decent, with opportunities largely dependent on coding skills, internships and individual performance. However, it trails VIT Vellore and VIT Chennai in terms of brand value, recruiter reach and overall placement outcomes.

You may consider stronger options if they are available.

All the best for your prosperous future!

Anonymous: Does the biotechnology engineering branch have scope in the future?

If I do not qualify in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), my dream is to pursue this engineering course, work hard for the next four years, qualify in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination and aim to secure admission to various biology-based engineering programmes at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) or Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Yes, biotechnology engineering holds significant future potential, particularly in rapidly growing fields such as bioinformatics, bioprocessing, pharmaceuticals, genetics, healthcare and advanced research.

Your plan is well thought out. It is important to pursue your Bachelor of Technology (BTech) with dedication and seriousness while simultaneously strengthening your mathematics and programming skills, which are essential for success in this domain.

Following that, targeting biotechnology (BT) or life sciences papers in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination can open doors to prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for advanced studies like master of technology (MTech), master of science (MS) or doctor of philosophy (PhD), providing excellent opportunities for specialisation and career growth.

All the best for your prosperous future!

Vipin: Dear Sir, my daughter has got Bachelor of Technology (BTech) biotechnology category 1 at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Vellore.

She is a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant preparing for the re-examination and has also scored 198 in the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) and secured Rank 1096 in the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) examination.

She is interested in electronics and communication engineering (ECE) or computer science engineering (CSE) at Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering (RVCE), if possible. What do you recommend?

Prefer securing admission to the computer science engineering (CSE) or electronics and communication engineering (ECE) branches at institutions such as the Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering (RVCE), the M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT) or the BMS College of Engineering (BMSCE), based on her interests.

Getting admission to the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), even for dual degree programmes, might be slightly difficult. However, she should still participate in the BITS counselling process.

Keep bachelor of technology (BTech) in biotechnology as her last option.

Based on her cancelled National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) score, she can decide whether she should appear for the NEET examination scheduled again on June 21, 2026.

All the best for your daughter's prosperous future!

You can post your career-related questions for rediffGURU Nayagam PP HERE

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