Hariyali Teej 2026: Triptii, Kareena's Style Tips

Hariyali Teej is the one day your wardrobe gets full permission to go green.

From delicate sage green and regal emerald to zingy lime and rich olive, every shade feels festive.

Whether you're the quiet romantic, the life of every family gathering, or the one who secretly treats every puja like a fashion show, there's a green outfit with your name on it.

IMAGE: If you're happiest keeping things elegant and fuss-free, this shimmering sage salwar set is your match. The soft sequins add just enough sparkle while the sheer dupatta keeps the look dreamy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

Triptii Dimri

sharara is just as vibrant as you are, full of colour, movement and festive energy that's impossible to ignore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram IMAGE: You're the cousin making everyone laugh before the rituals even begin. This playful mustard-and-greenis just as vibrant as you are, full of colour, movement and festive energy that's impossible to ignore.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Some people never miss a Teej ritual and their wardrobe reflects it. Kareena's anarkali with its ornate dupatta is timeless, elegant and exactly what you'd wear if classic always wins in your style book. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Lehr/Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: You love traditions but you'll never say no to a fashion moment. This olive sari, complete with its dazzling blouse and fresh flowers, is guaranteed to have relatives asking, ‘Where did you get that from?’ Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: If ‘more jewellery’ is always your answer, you've found your Teej soulmate. Between the Banarasi tissue sari and the spectacular jadau blouse, this look was made for someone who believes festive dressing should always come with extra sparkle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: You arrive looking like the celebration itself. The shimmering lehenga paired with that striking lime dupatta is for anyone who treats every festive gathering like their personal runway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Samyuktha Menon

IMAGE: Traditional, but make it Gen Z. The chartreuse organza sari paired with a sleek bralette blouse is perfect for someone who loves clean silhouettes, modern styling and letting one bold colour do all the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samyuktha Menon/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff