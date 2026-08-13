Market Crash: 7 Costly Mistakes to Avoid

Understanding the most common mistakes during market downturns can help you protect your investments and stay focused on your long-term financial goals, says Ramalingam Kalirajan.

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Key points Market crashes are a normal part of investing, but emotional decisions during downturns can turn temporary declines into permanent losses.

Investors should avoid panic selling and instead assess whether the companies they own still have strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential.

Continuing SIPs during market corrections can help investors buy more mutual fund units at lower prices through rupee cost averaging.

Investors should ignore market rumours, avoid trying to predict the exact bottom and rely on financial data and a staggered investment approach.

Maintaining an emergency fund and avoiding borrowed money for equity investments can help investors withstand market volatility without being forced to sell at depressed prices.

Few events test an investor's confidence like a stock market crash.

Watching your portfolio lose value over a few days or weeks can trigger anxiety, self-doubt, and the urge to act immediately.

But here's an important question: Is reacting quickly always the right move?

History suggests otherwise.

Every major market -- from India to the United States -- has experienced periods of sharp declines.

Yet over the long term, markets have repeatedly recovered and gone on to reach new highs.

While no one can predict exactly when a recovery will happen, disciplined investors who avoid emotional decisions often emerge stronger.

Understanding the most common mistakes during market downturns can help you protect your investments and stay focused on your long-term financial goals.

Why Market Crashes Are a Normal Part of Investing

Market corrections and crashes are an unavoidable part of investing.

They may be triggered by:

Economic slowdowns

Rising interest rates

Global conflicts

Inflation concerns

Corporate earnings disappointments

Unexpected geopolitical events

Although these periods create uncertainty, they are not unusual.

Markets move in cycles, alternating between growth and decline.

The real challenge isn't the crash itself -- it's how investors respond to it.

Why Investors Panic During a Stock Market Crash

Investment decisions are rarely driven by numbers alone.

Fear, greed, regret, and overconfidence all influence how people react during volatile markets.

When prices rise, many investors become optimistic and invest aggressively.

When prices fall, that confidence often disappears, leading to panic selling or impulsive decisions.

Ironically, people frequently buy when prices are high and sell when prices are low -- the exact opposite of successful investing.

Recognising these emotional patterns is the first step toward becoming a better investor.

Mistake #1: Selling Investments Out of Fear

One of the biggest mistakes investors make during a market crash is selling quality investments simply because prices have fallen.

Imagine investing Rs 100,000 in fundamentally strong companies.

A market correction causes your portfolio to drop to Rs 80,000.

Fearing further losses, you decide to sell.

Months later, as markets recover, your portfolio could have been worth Rs 120,000 -- but you've already locked in your losses.

A temporary decline only becomes a permanent loss when you sell.

Instead of reacting to price movements alone, evaluate whether the businesses you've invested in continue to have strong fundamentals, healthy earnings, manageable debt, and long-term growth potential.

Mistake #2: Treating Every Stock the Same

Not every company responds to a market downturn in the same way.

Some businesses have:

Strong balance sheets

Consistent profitability

Experienced management

Sustainable competitive advantages

Others may already be struggling with weak earnings, excessive debt, or poor governance.

Selling every investment without distinguishing between high-quality and weak businesses can lead to poor decisions.

A market correction is often a good time to review your portfolio and assess whether each investment still fits your long-term strategy.

Mistake #3: Pausing Your SIP at the Worst Time

Many mutual fund investors stop their Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) when markets fall because they worry about seeing temporary losses.

But isn't that exactly when investments become relatively cheaper?

When markets decline, the same SIP amount purchases more mutual fund units.

Over time, this concept -- known as rupee cost averaging -- can improve the average purchase price and strengthen long-term returns.

For example:

Rs 5,000 invested during a market high may buy fewer units.

The same Rs 5,000 invested during a correction can buy significantly more units.

Continuing your SIP during market volatility requires patience, but it can be one of the most effective long-term wealth-building strategies.

Mistake #4: Making Decisions Based on Rumours

During periods of uncertainty, misinformation spreads quickly.

Social media, messaging groups, and casual conversations often become flooded with statements like:

'This company is going bankrupt.'

'Sell immediately before it's too late.'

'This stock is guaranteed to double.'

Should investment decisions really be based on unverified claims?

Instead of reacting to speculation, examine reliable information such as:

Quarterly financial results

Annual reports

Debt levels

Cash flow

Business outlook

Industry performance

Fact-based investing is always more reliable than rumour-driven investing.

Mistake #5: Trying to Predict the Market Bottom

Many investors delay investing because they believe prices will fall further.

The problem? Nobody consistently identifies the exact bottom of the market.

Waiting for the 'perfect' entry point often results in missing the early stages of recovery, when markets can rise sharply in a short period.

Rather than investing a lump sum all at once -- or waiting indefinitely -- consider investing gradually over time.

A staggered investment approach can reduce timing risk while allowing you to participate in market recoveries.

Mistake #6: Investing Without an Emergency Fund

A market downturn becomes much more stressful if you suddenly need cash.

Medical emergencies, job loss, or unexpected household expenses can force investors to sell their investments at depressed prices.

That's why financial experts recommend maintaining an emergency fund before investing aggressively in equities.

Ideally, this reserve should cover at least six months of essential living expenses.

Having this financial cushion allows your long-term investments to remain untouched during temporary market declines.

Mistake #7: Borrowing Money to Invest

Market crashes can create attractive buying opportunities.

However, some investors make the risky decision of taking personal loans or using borrowed money to invest.

While markets may eventually recover, loan repayments begin immediately.

Interest costs continue regardless of market performance.

If the recovery takes longer than expected, loan obligations can outweigh potential investment gains and create unnecessary financial stress.

Successful investing should be built on financial stability -- not leverage.

What Smart Investors Do During Market Corrections?

Experienced investors understand that volatility is part of the investment journey.

Instead of reacting emotionally, they often focus on:

Reviewing asset allocation

Continuing disciplined SIP investments

Rebalancing portfolios when necessary

Investing gradually during corrections

Evaluating company fundamentals

Maintaining adequate liquidity

Staying focused on long-term financial goals

Rather than asking, 'How much have I lost today?' they ask, 'Has the long-term investment story changed?'

That difference in perspective can significantly influence long-term outcomes.

A Practical Checklist for Surviving Market Volatility

When markets become unpredictable, use this simple checklist before making any investment decision:

Avoid panic selling.

Review company fundamentals before exiting an investment.

Continue SIPs if they align with your financial goals.

Ignore market rumours and sensational headlines.

Invest gradually instead of trying to perfectly time the market.

Maintain an emergency fund.

Never invest borrowed money in equities.

Revisit your financial goals instead of reacting to daily market movements.

Following a structured process can help reduce emotional decision-making during periods of uncertainty.

Frequently Asked Questions

a. Should I sell my stocks during a market crash?

Not necessarily. If the companies remain fundamentally strong and your investment goals are long term, selling solely because of falling prices may not be the best decision.

b. Is it good to continue SIPs during a market downturn?

Yes. Continuing SIPs during market declines allows you to purchase more units at lower prices, which may improve long-term returns through rupee cost averaging.

c. Can anyone accurately predict the market bottom?

No. Consistently identifying the lowest point of the market is extremely difficult, even for experienced investors.

d. Why is an emergency fund important before investing?

An emergency fund prevents you from selling investments during market declines to meet unexpected expenses.

e. Should I take a loan to invest during a crash?

Using borrowed money for equity investments can increase financial risk because loan repayments continue regardless of market performance.

Final Thoughts

Stock market crashes are uncomfortable, but they are also a natural part of long-term investing.

While market declines are temporary, emotional decisions made during those periods can have lasting financial consequences.

Investors who stay disciplined, continue investing systematically, evaluate fundamentals carefully, and avoid impulsive actions are often better positioned to benefit when markets recover.

Successful investing isn't about predicting every market movement.

It's about maintaining discipline when emotions run high and keeping your focus firmly on long-term financial goals.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

You can ask rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan your questions HERE

Ramalingam K, an MBA in Finance, is a Certified Financial Planner. He is the Director and Chief Financial Planner at holisticinvestment, a leading financial planning and wealth management company.