Before Hina Khan Became A Bride...

Hina Khan has just got married to her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

As the beautiful and brave actor has shared lovely pictures of her wedding, we dug into our archives and found these beautiful moments when Hina Khan became a bride on and off the ramp.

In 2024…

IMAGE: Returning to the ramp as showstopper for Vinal's -- The Fashion Studio was another way for Hina to show cancer that she won't allow it to intimidate her. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

In 2022…

IMAGE: In a stunning Tarun Tahiliani outfit at the UK Asian Film Festival closing ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

In 2021…

IMAGE: As showstopper for Designer Saisha Shinde at the INIFD Indore Times Fashion Week . Photograph: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week/Instagram and Hina Khan/Instagram

In 2021…

IMAGE: And as showstopper for Aari India's collection Lehr at the Times Fashion Week. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

In 2020…