Before Hina Khan Became A Bride...

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
June 05, 2025 09:55 IST

Hina Khan has just got married to her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

As the beautiful and brave actor has shared lovely pictures of her wedding, we dug into our archives and found these beautiful moments when Hina Khan became a bride on and off the ramp.

In 2024…

Hina Khan

IMAGE: Returning to the ramp as showstopper for Vinal's -- The Fashion Studio was another way for Hina to show cancer that she won't allow it to intimidate her. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

In 2022…

Hina Khan

IMAGE: In a stunning Tarun Tahiliani outfit at the UK Asian Film Festival closing ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

 

In 2021…

Hina Khan

IMAGE: As showstopper for Designer Saisha Shinde at the INIFD Indore Times Fashion Week. Photograph: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week/Instagram and Hina Khan/Instagram

 

In 2021…

Hina Khan

IMAGE: And as showstopper for Aari India's collection Lehr at the Times Fashion Week. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

 

In 2020…

Hina Khan

IMAGE: In a gorgeous champagne wedding gown by Karleo Fashion at the Times Fashion Week. Photograph: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
