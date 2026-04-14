Baisakhi Recipe: Roopa's Zarda Pulao

Baisakhi is a day of kinship and warmth and, definitely, new beginnings.

Meals bring everyone a little closer. And festivals centre around memories of family kitchens and cooking together.

Chef Roopa Nabar presents a Zarda Pulao, a festive sweet rice preparation that has been around for over 400 years. means yellow, which is the colour of the final saffron-hued rich dish that gives off beautiful aromas.

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Zarda Pulao

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1½ cups sugar

½ cups water

1 cup raw basmati rice, soaked

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ cup ghee

2-3 lavang or cloves

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

1 tbsp kesar or saffron, soaked in a tbsp warm milk

1 tbsp almond slivers

1 tbsp dried coconut sliver

1 tbsp pistachios and/or cashews

1 tbsp raisins

Method

Dissolve the sugar in half a cup of water and add the lemon juice to it and keep aside.

Reserve 1 tbsp ghee and heat the remaining ghee over medium heat in a saucepan or a kadhai.

Add in the cloves, raw rice, sauté for 2 minutes over medium heat.

Now add 2 cups hot water, mix well, and bring to a boil.

Cover, lower the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Add in the sugar syrup and stir well.

Add the cardamom powder, saffron milk.

Mix well, cover and cook till dry.

Add in the cloves, raw rice, sauté for 2 minutes over medium heat. Now add 2 cups hot water, mix well, and bring to a boil. Cover, lower the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Add in the sugar syrup and stir well. Add the cardamom powder, saffron milk. Mix well, cover and cook till dry. In another saucepan or a small kadhai, add remaining 1 tbsp ghee and, over low heat, fry the nuts, raisins, coconut slivers till golden brown.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Mix the nuts, raisins, coconut into the cooked, fragrant rice, cover, and cook for 2-3 minutes more.

Take off heat and serve hot.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige.