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Baisakhi Recipe: Roopa's Zarda Pulao

By CHEF ROOPA NABAR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 12:48 IST

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Baisakhi is a day of kinship and warmth and, definitely, new beginnings.

Meals bring everyone a little closer. And festivals centre around memories of family kitchens and cooking together.

Chef Roopa Nabar presents a Zarda Pulao, a festive sweet rice preparation that has been around for over 400 years. means yellow, which is the colour of the final saffron-hued rich dish that gives off beautiful aromas.

Zarda Pulao

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Zarda Pulao

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups sugar
  • ½ cups water
  • 1 cup raw basmati rice, soaked
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • ½ cup ghee
  • 2-3 lavang or cloves
  • ½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 1 tbsp kesar or saffron, soaked in a tbsp warm milk
  • 1 tbsp almond slivers
  • 1 tbsp dried coconut sliver
  • 1 tbsp pistachios and/or cashews 
  • 1 tbsp raisins

Method

  • Dissolve the sugar in half a cup of water and add the lemon juice to it and keep aside.
  • Reserve 1 tbsp ghee and heat the remaining ghee over medium heat in a saucepan or a kadhai.
    Add in the cloves, raw rice, sauté for 2 minutes over medium heat.
    Now add 2 cups hot water, mix well, and bring to a boil.
    Cover, lower the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
    Add in the sugar syrup and stir well.
    Add the cardamom powder, saffron milk.
    Mix well, cover and cook till dry.
  • In another saucepan or a small kadhai, add remaining 1 tbsp ghee and, over low heat, fry the nuts, raisins, coconut slivers till golden brown.
    Keep aside.
  • Mix the nuts, raisins, coconut into the cooked, fragrant rice, cover, and cook for 2-3 minutes more.
  • Take off heat and serve hot.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige.

 
CHEF ROOPA NABAR

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