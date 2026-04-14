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7 Facts You Didn't Know About Baisakhi

By Rediff Get Ahead
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 14, 2026 11:26 IST

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The first day of the spring month of Vaisakh or Baisakh is the harvest festival of Baisakhi in the north, especially Punjab.

Beyond its agricultural and cultural roots, the festival is linked to spiritual, social and historical milestones.

Harvest Festival

Photograph: Munish Sharma/Reuters

1. Harvest Festival

Baisakhi celebrates the wheat harvest in Punjab and farmers express their joy by dancing the bhangra and giddha and other folksy steps lending the fest a lively, rural charm.

Khalsa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael Clark/Wikimedia Commons

2. Birth Of A Warrior Community

In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh formally established the Khalsa or an order of saintly Sikh soldiers during Baisakhi at Anandpur Sahib, Punjab. This transformed Sikhism from a peaceful spiritual movement into one ready to defend justice and equality.

Solar Calender

Photograph: Kind courtesy jeminichronicles/Wikimedia Commons

3. The Date Is Solar, Not Lunar

Unlike many Indian festivals that shift yearly, Baisakhi usually falls on April 13 or 14, because its date follows the solar calendar, marking the sun's entry into Aries, known as Mesha Sankranti.

Jallianwalla Bagh

Photograph: ANI Photo

4. A Historical Tragedy Occurred On Baisakhi

In 1919 on Baisakhi, the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened in Amritsar. Thousands had gathered for the festival after which British troops opened fire, killing hundreds of unarmed men, women and children, including a seven month old, making the day deeply and sadly significant in Indian history.

Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtans

Photograph: Kind courtesy waferboard/Wikimedia Commons

5. It's Celebrated Worldwide

Large processions, called Nagar Kirtans, take place not only in India but also in countries with large Sikh communities like United Kingdom and Canada. London and Vancouver, for instance, host some of the biggest Baisakhi parades outside India.

Goutam Buddha enlighment

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anandajoti Bhikkhu/Wikimedia Commons

6. Red-Letter Day For Buddhists

Baisakhi is associated with the enlightenment of Lord Gautam Buddha. According to this belief, he attained Nirvana while meditating beneath the sacred Bodhi Tree in Gaya on Baisakhi Purnima or Buddh Purnima.

Arya Samaj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Charan Singh Archives/Wikimedia Commons

7. Arya Samaj

The festival also holds importance for followers of the Arya Samaj. On Baisakhi in 1875, philosopher-leader Swami Dayanand Saraswati, centre, garlanded, above, established this reformist movement, which aimed to revive Vedic principles and challenge social inequalities within Hindu society.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com

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