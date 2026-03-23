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Backstage! Where A Fashion Week's Real Magic Happens

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 23, 2026 15:54 IST

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Backstage is Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff’s favourite playground where he captures beautiful pictures of people who work in sync to present the perfect fashion show.

Outside, you see perfection.

Inside, it’s controlled chaos.

This is a familiar scenario for anyone who participates in any fashion week.

And it was no different at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026.

Which is why backstage is Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff’s favourite playground where he captures beautiful pictures of people who work in sync to present the perfect fashion show.

Backstage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Model Rhythm Kaur pitches in by doing her own makeup!

 

Backstage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Scraps of fabric have turned into an eye-catching hair accessory.

 

Backstage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

A fashion show worth its salt cannot survive without its Iron Men; just like Avengers can’t do without Iron Man.

 

Backstage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Just before his first show this season, model Naveen awaits his turn at his HMU (hair and makeup) mirror.

 

Backstage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

If you thought that colour was randomly splashed Khushi Vijayvargiya face, think again. That colour was carefully, deliberately splattered.

 

Backstage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Don’t believe us? Take a look at how the sindoor is being spread evenly on Roselin's face with the help of a fan!

 

Backstage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Now, that's a smile that will make your day. Roselin Raj, you look stunning!

 

Backstage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Meanwhile, the boys are ready to hit the ramp in style, flowers et al!

 

Backstage at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

No wonder the camera’s blushing; Shivangi Julka’s quite the flirt.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com

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