Backstage! Where A Fashion Week's Real Magic Happens

Backstage is Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff’s favourite playground where he captures beautiful pictures of people who work in sync to present the perfect fashion show.

Outside, you see perfection.

Inside, it’s controlled chaos.

This is a familiar scenario for anyone who participates in any fashion week.

And it was no different at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2026.

Which is why backstage is Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff’s favourite playground where he captures beautiful pictures of people who work in sync to present the perfect fashion show.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Model Rhythm Kaur pitches in by doing her own makeup!

Scraps of fabric have turned into an eye-catching hair accessory.

A fashion show worth its salt cannot survive without its Iron Men; just like Avengers can’t do without Iron Man.

Just before his first show this season, model Naveen awaits his turn at his HMU (hair and makeup) mirror.

If you thought that colour was randomly splashed Khushi Vijayvargiya face, think again. That colour was carefully, deliberately splattered.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at how the sindoor is being spread evenly on Roselin's face with the help of a fan!

Now, that's a smile that will make your day. Roselin Raj, you look stunning!

Meanwhile, the boys are ready to hit the ramp in style, flowers et al!

No wonder the camera’s blushing; Shivangi Julka’s quite the flirt.