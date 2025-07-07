'My Girlfriend Hides Our Relationship'

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack lists the red flags you shouldn't ignore in a relationship.

Modern relationships can be messy, awkward, even confusing.

For example, what do you if your partner refuses to acknowledge you or accept your relationship in front of friends or relatives?

Is it okay for your partner to avoid discussing your relationship both online or offline?

Where does privacy end and secrecy begin?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, tells you how to identify and address the red flags in a relationship.

Hello, I am 24 from Noida. My girlfriend and I have been in a relationship for three years.

I have introduced her to all my friends but she refuses to post pictures of us online, saying she values privacy.

I have not met any of her friends. She says she doesn't have any.

She hasn't added me on Instagram.

I find her staying up late online. She doesn't respond to my texts.

Once, she accidentally called me from a different number and instantly hung up.

Since then, the number has been switched off. I have confronted her but she doesn't want to discuss these things.

I feel our relationship is like a secret game to her.

If I refuse to buy her stuff, she will block me for a few days.

Is this normal behaviour? Should I worry?

Dear Anonymous, I want to defend her but most of her behaviour seems unnatural.

Okay, I agree many people don't post couple pics. But I have met no one who doesn't have a single friend and yet stays online till late at night.

The different number thing sounds suspicious too and blocking you when you refuse to buy her things is downright manipulative and extremely weird.

I am sorry but this isn't normal behaviour in a healthy relationship and yes, you should worry.

Maybe you can try having a conversation and reconsider the relationship, depending on how the conversation goes.

I am sorry you are going through such an emotional rollercoaster.

Best wishes.

