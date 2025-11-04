'GF Still Talks To Ex, Hides Her Chats'

Have an open conversation with your partner about how her constant chatting and being secretive about it is making you feel, advises rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating website.

It is absolutely okay for exes to be friends.

But what happens when such a friendship becomes secretive?

It may be casual conversations or late night chats. But if your partner suddenly starts hiding or keeping things away from you, you are bound to feel uneasy.

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of Quack Quack, an online dating website, explains how to trust your gut and have an open conversation with your partner.

Anonymous: My girlfriend still talks to her ex 'as a friend.'

It didn't bother me earlier but now, either they are talking and sharing every detail or I am being more observant. But it's eating me up.

If I enter the room, she hides her chats and says I'm overreacting whenever I bring it up.

I don't want to be controlling, I have never been. But I don't want to look like a fool.

How do I know if there is something beyond friendship between them?

I am sorry you are in a tricky situation.

While it is amazing that you are trying to be so understanding and giving her space, it is also important to communicate things that are making you uncomfortable.

If the roles were reversed, I would have said the same thing.

Please have an open conversation about how her constant chatting and being secretive about it is making you feel.

This way, you will have clarity either from her answer or her reaction.

Some exes can actually be friends, but if your gut says otherwise, listen to it.

I want you to remind yourself that you are not imagining these or overthinking.

You are not being controlling either. If your partner being in touch with her ex makes you uncomfortable, that feeling is completely valid.

