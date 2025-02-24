'Husband Is Caring But Mother-In-Law Is...'

The key is to approach the conversation calmly with your husband, without blaming his mother directly, advises rediffGURU Kanchan Rai.

Is a third person ruining your relationship?

How do you deal with a mother-in-law who interferes in your marriage?

How can you discuss and resolve interpersonal conflicts with your spouse?

rediffGURU Kanchan Rai, relationship coach and founder of the Let Us Talk Foundation, helps you find solutions to such queries.

Anonymous: Hi I got married two years ago.

It's a love marriage.

My husband is very caring and supportive. But his mother used to fill him against me every time.

rediffGURU Kanchan Rai: Have you spoken to your husband openly about how this is making you feel?

The key is to approach the conversation calmly with your husband, without blaming his mother directly.

Instead of saying, 'Your mother is turning you against me,' you could say something like, 'I feel like our relationship is changing, and I miss the way we used to be. I just want us to be happy together without outside negativity affecting us.'

Try to understand his perspective as well.

He might be feeling torn between his mother and you, not knowing how to balance both relationships.

If he truly cares for you, he will listen and try to make things better. However, if he constantly prioritises his mother's opinions over your well-being, it might be a deeper issue that requires counselling or a serious conversation about boundaries in marriage.

Would you like to share more about how his behaviour has changed and what specific things his mother says to influence him? That could help in figuring out the best way to approach this.

