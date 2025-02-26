Should My Son Divorce His Overweight Wife?

As concerned as you are for your son, the decision to stay with his wife should be his, not yours, advises rediffGURU Anu Krishna, while counselling a mother who disapproves of her new daughter-in-law.

Need relationship advice? Get expert tips from rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Marko Klaric/Pexels.com

Is it okay for a parent to feel concerned about their child's relationship with their spouse?

How can a mother-in-law deal with a daughter-in-law who doesn't want to listen to her?

Can tardiness or a lack of contribution towards household chores be grounds for seeking divorce?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mind/life coach and NLP trainer with over 18 years of experience in helping people understand and solve their problems, is the co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: I am a 60-year-old financially independent woman.

Almost two years ago, I got my son married to a girl who seemed to be a brilliant student.

She was skillfully made up and looked pretty. However, two days after the wedding, when she removed her makeup, I was shocked to see that she was extremely plain-looking.

Within a month, she gained 10 kg and now weighs 100 kg, which she claims is her normal weight.

Everyone in our household works but she doesn't contribute.

She hasn't cleared any entrance exams to secure admission anywhere, she prefers to stay at home and doesn't help with household chores.

Instead, she spends her time on Netflix.

Despite politely explaining the importance of being active, she refuses to change.

I want my son to divorce her and remarry.

Am I wrong for wanting my son to have a prettier and more supportive life partner, especially since he is only 34 years old?

As concerned as you are for your son, the decision to stay with his wife should be his, not yours.

And as far her behaviour is concerned, kindly request your son to take this up with his wife.

It is his job to ensure that she is comfortable at home and also adds value to a new family system.

So let him do his job as well.

All the best!

Need relationship advice? Get expert tips from rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source of advice.