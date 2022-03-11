News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » ASK AJIT: Stocks To Buy, Hold, Sell

ASK AJIT: Stocks To Buy, Hold, Sell

By AJIT MISHRA
March 11, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Neeraj Gupta: I am 53 years now. I am doing a clerical job in private companies. I am worried about my retirement period.

I have about 10 lakhs to invest. I do request you to please guide me how and where should I invest it in order to make a corpus of more than 1 crore within 5-7 years. Also advise me about penny stocks which can give me lucrative returns in next couple of years?

Ajit Mishra: Penny stocks cannot earn you strong returns. However, you can invest in Blue chip stocks such as Reliance Industries, Britannia, TCS, Infosys, L&T, M&M, Maruti, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s.

Saurabh: Please advise me for Good Year 6 shares at Rs 1,221.78.

Ajit Mishra: Hold

GEORGE THOMAS VERGHIS: I am a new investor & looking at investing in stocks over a long term. I would like to invest in shares of companies across sectors. Do you recommend one time investment or systematic monthly investment? Kindly suggest the companies to invest in.

Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Banking – Axis bank and ICICI Bank; Pharma – Biocon; Auto – M&M and Bajaj Auto; FMCG – Britannia and Godrej CP; Consumer Durables – Polycab and V-Guard; Cement – Ramco Cements and JK Lakshmi; Telecom – Bharti Airtel; IT – Birlasoft.

Sriram Iyer:Dear Sir, please advise me which of the above scrips should I be holding or exiting accordingly...Thanks

Ajit Mishra:

Name of Company Quantity Buying Price View
TCS 120 2520 Hold
INFOSYS 102 1192 Hold
LTI 50 5094 Hold
LTTS 45 4840 Hold
TATA ELXSI 50 2834 Hold
MINDTREE 50 2768 Hold
PERSISTENT 18 4887 Hold
KPIT 36 615 Hold
HUL 110 2380 Hold
TATA CONSUMER 300 659 Hold
GILLETTE 12 6002 Hold
TATA COFFEE 300 179 Hold
BRITANNIA 15 3490 Hold
BAJAJ CONSUMER 100 301 Hold
SRF 120 2265 Hold
ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS 57 3514 Hold
DEEPAK NITRITE 84 1127 Hold
BASF 30 2590 Hold
PIDILITE 30 2283 Hold
PHILLIPS CARBON BLACK 200 293 Hold
WELSPUN 100 134 Exit
KPR MILLS 18 678 Hold
NITIN SPINNERS 50 179 Exit
GRASIM 10 786 Hold
ULTRATECH CEMENTS 24 7353 Hold
AMBUJA CEMENTS 200 381 Hold
MANGALAM CEMENTS 40 500 Hold
JK LAKSHMI CEMENTS 50 345 Hold
GABRIEL INDIA 600 172 Exit
WHEELS INDIA 40 1267 Hold
MARUTI SUZUKI 1 8640 Hold
Dr LAL PATHLAB 20 3490 Hold
LAURUS LABS 93 383 Hold
ALEMBIC PHARMA 30 1020 Hold
MOREPEN LABS 100 69 Exit
BAYER CROPSCIENCE 20 5250 Hold
LARSEN & TOUBRO 100 1190 Hold
TATA STEEL  6 1190 Hold
SHAKTI PUMPS 100 845 Hold
IRCTC 65 1050 Hold
POLYCAB 20 927 Hold
BAJAJ HIND SUGAR 600 25 Exit
RENUKA SUGAR 100 48 Exit
YES BANK 65 19 Exit

Shashikant Chere: I want to invest Rs 10 lakh for 5 to 6 years. Kindly suggest good stocks.

Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Banking – Axis bank and ICICI Bank; Pharma – Biocon; Auto – M&M and Bajaj Auto; FMCG – Britannia and Godrej CP; Consumer Durables – Polycab and V-Guard; Cement – Ramco Cements and JK Lakshmi; Telecom – Bharti Airtel; IT – Birlasoft.

Pramod Aggrawal: I am holding following strips should I hold /exit/average to increase.

Company Recommendation
1. Thirumalai chemical Exit
2. Maruti Hold
3.Sriram finance Hold
4. Shriram property Exit
5. Laxmi Chemical Hold
6. Tata Power Hold
7. Ami organic Hold
8. Alkyl amines Hold
9. Advance Enzyme Hold

Saravana Kumar Balasubramanian: I have these stocks; Need your valuable suggestions and feedback on these above shares:

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Recommendation
HFCL 1500 Exit
IOC 80 Hold
RPOWER 1300 Exit
SBIN 224 Hold
KANSAINER 50 Hold
CDSL 61 Hold
SBI CARD 5 Hold
MINDTREE 40 Hold
HATHWAY 1450 Exit
ADANIPORTS 60 Hold
CHOLAFIN 26 Exit
APOLLOTYRE 62 Hold
HDFC 6 Hold
IDEA VODAFONE 11200 Exit
BHEL 1200 Exit
KOTAKBANK 7 Hold
IRCTC 170 Hold
HINDUSNIVR 10 Hold
VIVIMEDLAB 675 Exit
JSWENERGY 368 Hold
INFOSYS 30 Hold
INDHOTEL 400 Exit
MOTHERSONSUMI 100 Hold
ITC 719 Hold
HAVELLS 40 Hold
STARHEALTH 16 Hold
ASIAN PAINTS 10 Hold
ABFRL 90 Hold
ADANI ENTER 50 Hold
RELIANCE IND 26 Hold
ICICI BANK 5 Hold
TATA POWER 2865 Hold
TATA CONSUMER 250 Hold
TATA MOTORS 200 Hold
WIPRO 50 Hold
ZOMATO 500 Exit
HAPPIEST MINDS 10 Hold
IEX 375 Hold
NYKAA 10 Hold

Nitin Kamble: Can I hold 75 shares of HDFC Life Insurance buy at Rs 690, 50 SpiceJet shares bought at 99?

Ajit Mishra: HDFC Life – Hold

Spice Jet - Exit

Sanket Rathi: Please advise on following stocks buy/hold/sell:

Ajit Mishra:

Company Name Average Cost Price View
GLOBUS SPIRITS LIMITED 616.55 Hold
RADICO KHAITAN LTD 1096.03 Hold
ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM 2150 Exit
ACC LIMITED 2321.42 Hold
AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD 397.99 Hold
SHREE CEMENTS LTD 26774.27 Hold
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 7666.25 Hold
SOMANY CERAMICS LIMITED 656.07 Hold
DHANUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 86.76 Exit
NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1660.62 Hold
COAL INDIA LIMITED 342.23 Exit
SMS LIFESCIENCES INDIA LTD 761.57 Prefer Biocon
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L 1436.92 Hold
DIVIS LABORATORIES LIMITED 4198.17 Hold
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED 535 Hold
FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 177.69 Exit
FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LIMITED 73.46 Exit
GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 539.06 Hold
INDOSOLAR LIMITED 6.71 Exit
WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LIMITED 43.21 Exit
BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD 4176.56 Hold
RELIANCE NAVAL ENGINEERING LTD 18.53 Exit
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 550.63 Hold
PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD 32760.89 Hold

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AJIT MISHRA
COMMENT
Print this article
ASK AJIT: 'Accumulate', 'Hold', 'Exit'?
ASK AJIT: 'Accumulate', 'Hold', 'Exit'?
ASK AJIT: 'Bought at 21, now at 49. Hold or sell?'
ASK AJIT: 'Bought at 21, now at 49. Hold or sell?'
Time to raise gold allocation in your portfolio
Time to raise gold allocation in your portfolio
NSE Rot Goes Deeper
NSE Rot Goes Deeper
Singers And Their Daring Styles
Singers And Their Daring Styles
Uttam's Take: Double Engine Wins!
Uttam's Take: Double Engine Wins!
'Results are turning point in India's history'
'Results are turning point in India's history'

More like this

ASK AJIT: 'How Do I Invest Rs 20 lakh?'

ASK AJIT: 'How Do I Invest Rs 20 lakh?'

ASK AJIT: 'Need advice on mid- and small-caps'

ASK AJIT: 'Need advice on mid- and small-caps'

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances