ASK AJIT: Stocks To Buy, Hold, Sell

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:
Neeraj Gupta: I am 53 years now. I am doing a clerical job in private companies. I am worried about my retirement period.
I have about 10 lakhs to invest. I do request you to please guide me how and where should I invest it in order to make a corpus of more than 1 crore within 5-7 years. Also advise me about penny stocks which can give me lucrative returns in next couple of years?
Ajit Mishra: Penny stocks cannot earn you strong returns. However, you can invest in Blue chip stocks such as Reliance Industries, Britannia, TCS, Infosys, L&T, M&M, Maruti, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s.
Saurabh: Please advise me for Good Year 6 shares at Rs 1,221.78.
Ajit Mishra: Hold
GEORGE THOMAS VERGHIS: I am a new investor & looking at investing in stocks over a long term. I would like to invest in shares of companies across sectors. Do you recommend one time investment or systematic monthly investment? Kindly suggest the companies to invest in.
Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Banking – Axis bank and ICICI Bank; Pharma – Biocon; Auto – M&M and Bajaj Auto; FMCG – Britannia and Godrej CP; Consumer Durables – Polycab and V-Guard; Cement – Ramco Cements and JK Lakshmi; Telecom – Bharti Airtel; IT – Birlasoft.
Sriram Iyer:Dear Sir, please advise me which of the above scrips should I be holding or exiting accordingly...Thanks
Ajit Mishra:
Shashikant Chere: I want to invest Rs 10 lakh for 5 to 6 years. Kindly suggest good stocks.
Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Banking – Axis bank and ICICI Bank; Pharma – Biocon; Auto – M&M and Bajaj Auto; FMCG – Britannia and Godrej CP; Consumer Durables – Polycab and V-Guard; Cement – Ramco Cements and JK Lakshmi; Telecom – Bharti Airtel; IT – Birlasoft.
Pramod Aggrawal: I am holding following strips should I hold /exit/average to increase.
Saravana Kumar Balasubramanian: I have these stocks; Need your valuable suggestions and feedback on these above shares:
Ajit Mishra:
Nitin Kamble: Can I hold 75 shares of HDFC Life Insurance buy at Rs 690, 50 SpiceJet shares bought at 99?
Ajit Mishra: HDFC Life – Hold
Spice Jet - Exit
Sanket Rathi: Please advise on following stocks buy/hold/sell:
Ajit Mishra:
Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.
Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.