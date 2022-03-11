ASK AJIT: Stocks To Buy, Hold, Sell

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Neeraj Gupta: I am 53 years now. I am doing a clerical job in private companies. I am worried about my retirement period.



I have about 10 lakhs to invest. I do request you to please guide me how and where should I invest it in order to make a corpus of more than 1 crore within 5-7 years. Also advise me about penny stocks which can give me lucrative returns in next couple of years?

Ajit Mishra: Penny stocks cannot earn you strong returns. However, you can invest in Blue chip stocks such as Reliance Industries, Britannia, TCS, Infosys, L&T, M&M, Maruti, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s.

Saurabh: Please advise me for Good Year 6 shares at Rs 1,221.78.

Ajit Mishra: Hold

GEORGE THOMAS VERGHIS: I am a new investor & looking at investing in stocks over a long term. I would like to invest in shares of companies across sectors. Do you recommend one time investment or systematic monthly investment? Kindly suggest the companies to invest in.

Ajit Mishra: You can invest in Banking – Axis bank and ICICI Bank; Pharma – Biocon; Auto – M&M and Bajaj Auto; FMCG – Britannia and Godrej CP; Consumer Durables – Polycab and V-Guard; Cement – Ramco Cements and JK Lakshmi; Telecom – Bharti Airtel; IT – Birlasoft.

Sriram Iyer:Dear Sir, please advise me which of the above scrips should I be holding or exiting accordingly...Thanks

Ajit Mishra:

Name of Company Quantity Buying Price View TCS 120 2520 Hold INFOSYS 102 1192 Hold LTI 50 5094 Hold LTTS 45 4840 Hold TATA ELXSI 50 2834 Hold MINDTREE 50 2768 Hold PERSISTENT 18 4887 Hold KPIT 36 615 Hold HUL 110 2380 Hold TATA CONSUMER 300 659 Hold GILLETTE 12 6002 Hold TATA COFFEE 300 179 Hold BRITANNIA 15 3490 Hold BAJAJ CONSUMER 100 301 Hold SRF 120 2265 Hold ALKYL AMINES CHEMICALS 57 3514 Hold DEEPAK NITRITE 84 1127 Hold BASF 30 2590 Hold PIDILITE 30 2283 Hold PHILLIPS CARBON BLACK 200 293 Hold WELSPUN 100 134 Exit KPR MILLS 18 678 Hold NITIN SPINNERS 50 179 Exit GRASIM 10 786 Hold ULTRATECH CEMENTS 24 7353 Hold AMBUJA CEMENTS 200 381 Hold MANGALAM CEMENTS 40 500 Hold JK LAKSHMI CEMENTS 50 345 Hold GABRIEL INDIA 600 172 Exit WHEELS INDIA 40 1267 Hold MARUTI SUZUKI 1 8640 Hold Dr LAL PATHLAB 20 3490 Hold LAURUS LABS 93 383 Hold ALEMBIC PHARMA 30 1020 Hold MOREPEN LABS 100 69 Exit BAYER CROPSCIENCE 20 5250 Hold LARSEN & TOUBRO 100 1190 Hold TATA STEEL 6 1190 Hold SHAKTI PUMPS 100 845 Hold IRCTC 65 1050 Hold POLYCAB 20 927 Hold BAJAJ HIND SUGAR 600 25 Exit RENUKA SUGAR 100 48 Exit YES BANK 65 19 Exit

Shashikant Chere: I want to invest Rs 10 lakh for 5 to 6 years. Kindly suggest good stocks.

Pramod Aggrawal: I am holding following strips should I hold /exit/average to increase.

Company Recommendation 1. Thirumalai chemical Exit 2. Maruti Hold 3.Sriram finance Hold 4. Shriram property Exit 5. Laxmi Chemical Hold 6. Tata Power Hold 7. Ami organic Hold 8. Alkyl amines Hold 9. Advance Enzyme Hold

Saravana Kumar Balasubramanian: I have these stocks; Need your valuable suggestions and feedback on these above shares:

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Recommendation HFCL 1500 Exit IOC 80 Hold RPOWER 1300 Exit SBIN 224 Hold KANSAINER 50 Hold CDSL 61 Hold SBI CARD 5 Hold MINDTREE 40 Hold HATHWAY 1450 Exit ADANIPORTS 60 Hold CHOLAFIN 26 Exit APOLLOTYRE 62 Hold HDFC 6 Hold IDEA VODAFONE 11200 Exit BHEL 1200 Exit KOTAKBANK 7 Hold IRCTC 170 Hold HINDUSNIVR 10 Hold VIVIMEDLAB 675 Exit JSWENERGY 368 Hold INFOSYS 30 Hold INDHOTEL 400 Exit MOTHERSONSUMI 100 Hold ITC 719 Hold HAVELLS 40 Hold STARHEALTH 16 Hold ASIAN PAINTS 10 Hold ABFRL 90 Hold ADANI ENTER 50 Hold RELIANCE IND 26 Hold ICICI BANK 5 Hold TATA POWER 2865 Hold TATA CONSUMER 250 Hold TATA MOTORS 200 Hold WIPRO 50 Hold ZOMATO 500 Exit HAPPIEST MINDS 10 Hold IEX 375 Hold NYKAA 10 Hold

Nitin Kamble: Can I hold 75 shares of HDFC Life Insurance buy at Rs 690, 50 SpiceJet shares bought at 99?

Ajit Mishra: HDFC Life – Hold

Spice Jet - Exit

Sanket Rathi: Please advise on following stocks buy/hold/sell:

Ajit Mishra:

Company Name Average Cost Price View GLOBUS SPIRITS LIMITED 616.55 Hold RADICO KHAITAN LTD 1096.03 Hold ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS PAYTM 2150 Exit ACC LIMITED 2321.42 Hold AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD 397.99 Hold SHREE CEMENTS LTD 26774.27 Hold ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED 7666.25 Hold SOMANY CERAMICS LIMITED 656.07 Hold DHANUS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 86.76 Exit NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1660.62 Hold COAL INDIA LIMITED 342.23 Exit SMS LIFESCIENCES INDIA LTD 761.57 Prefer Biocon APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISES L 1436.92 Hold DIVIS LABORATORIES LIMITED 4198.17 Hold DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED 535 Hold FORTIS HEALTHCARE LIMITED 177.69 Exit FORTIS MALAR HOSPITALS LIMITED 73.46 Exit GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD 539.06 Hold INDOSOLAR LIMITED 6.71 Exit WEBSOL ENERGY SYSTEM LIMITED 43.21 Exit BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD 4176.56 Hold RELIANCE NAVAL ENGINEERING LTD 18.53 Exit BHARTI AIRTEL LTD 550.63 Hold PAGE INDUSTRIES LTD 32760.89 Hold

