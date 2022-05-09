Ask Ajit: 'New to investing. Need help'

'I am new to investment except FD & PPF. Could you please suggest any investment that gives good return?'
Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:
Tanmoy: What is your view about EIL (Engineers India Ltd.)? I am holding 3500 shares at an average price of Rs.70. I can hold this stock for a period of 2-3 years.
Ajit Mishra: Avoid/Exit
Madhav Shenoy: I am holding 25 shares of ITC Ltd. which I had bought @ Rs.236/- per share. Should I hold or exit this stock?
Ajit Mishra: Hold
Ashok Mishra: I am new to investment except FD & PPF. Could you please suggest any investment that gives good return?
Ajit Mishra: Start with bluechip stocks and invest in a staggered manner for long term -- You may consider Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Maruti, M&M, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank
Himesh Mehta: Please suggest for my holdings:
Ajit Mishra:
NCC Ltd -- 15000- Exit
ONGC -- 5000 - Hold
TV 18 Broadcast -- 4000 - Hold
Exide -- 2000 - Hold
COLGATE -- 100 - Hold
Dharma: I have the following portfolio aged 42 for my 2 kids’ (aged 14 and 7) higher education & wedding and my retirement corpus. Please suggest which one I have to accumulate, replace with NEW stocks or exit considering long term (10 -12 years).
Ajit Mishra:
Sudhir Inamdar: Please advise whether to hold/exit the following stocks:
Ajit Mishra:
- BSE Ltd. - 15 Nos.- Hold
- Zydus Life - 20 Nos. .- Hold
- Daawat (L&T Foods): 100 Nos. - Hold
- L&T Finance: 100 Nos. .- Hold
- Mayur Uniquoters: 15 Nos.- Hold
- Shree Digvijay Cement: 100 Nos. .- Exit
G Ramasubba Reddy: I am holding the following stocks. Please advise weather to hold or exit.
Ajit Mishra:
Stock Cost. Qty Date of purchase
Olectra. 690/- 600. 10.03.2022 - Exit
Balpharma 100/- 1000. 04.08.2022 - Exit
Niit Ltd. 110/- 1000. 15.10.2020 - Hold
Panengg. 360/- 750. 10.08.2018 -- Name not clear
Vikram Giriraj: I started investing in direct stocks from last year. My investment in these stocks are for the long term.
(a) Please advice as to which of these stocks I should hold for long term.
(b) What should be the weightage of stocks in this portfolio to achieve around 15% returns? -- Keep equal weightage in hold stocks
Ajit Mishra:
Goutam Mazumder: I hold following stocks, and want to hold them for long term, please advise if I should continue to hold or exit any of them.
Ajit Mishra:
Pidilite Industries -- Hold
Asian Paints -- Hold
HDFC Bank -- Hold
SBI -- Hold
Tata Motors -- Hold
IRCTC -- Hold
Grindwell Norton -- Hold
ICICI Alpha Low ETF -- Hold
Nippon India Nifty IT ETF -- Hold
Motilal Nasdaq ETF -- Hold
H Sreekantha Rao: Please suggest if any changes are required on my portfolio for long term. Also, please suggest on the mix of my portfolio.
Ajit Mishra:Aurabindo Pharma-- 100 -- Hold
Avanti feeds -- 50 -- Hold
Dr.Reddy's labs -- 25 -- Hold
Gland pharma -- 80 -- Hold
Granules India Ltd -- 50 -- Hold
HCL technologies -- 25 -- Hold
HUL -- 56 -- Hold
IRCTC -- 50 -- Hold
ITC -- 50 -- Hold
JSW Energy -- 50 -- Hold
JSW Steel -- 25 -- Hold
KEC International -- 90 -- Hold
L&T -- 465 -- Hold
L&T Finance holdings -- 100 -- Hold
L&T Infotech -- 10 -- Hold
Mind tree -- 100 -- Hold
Narayana Hrudayalaya -- 50 -- Hold
PNC Infratech -- 20 -- Hold
Power Grid -- 25 -- Hold
REC -- 200 -- Hold
Reliance Industries -- 50 -- Hold
SBI -- 100 -- Hold
SAIL -- 100 -- Hold
TCS -- 32 -- Hold
TATA Motors -- 150 -- Hold
TATA Power -- 50 -- Hold
TATA Steel -- 20 -- Hold
Titan -- 50 -- Hold
UPL -- 75 -- Hold
Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.
Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.
Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.
You can find more of Mr Mishra's answers here.