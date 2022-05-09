News
Ask Ajit: 'New to investing. Need help'

By AJIT MISHRA
May 09, 2022 08:54 IST
'I am new to investment except FD & PPF. Could you please suggest any investment that gives good return?'

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Tanmoy: What is your view about EIL (Engineers India Ltd.)? I am holding 3500 shares at an average price of Rs.70. I can hold this stock for a period of 2-3 years.

Ajit Mishra: Avoid/Exit

Madhav Shenoy: I am holding 25 shares of ITC Ltd. which I had bought @ Rs.236/- per share. Should I hold or exit this stock?

Ajit Mishra: Hold

Ashok Mishra: I am new to investment except FD & PPF. Could you please suggest any investment that gives good return?

Ajit Mishra: Start with bluechip stocks and invest in a staggered manner for long term -- You may consider Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Maruti, M&M, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Himesh Mehta: Please suggest for my holdings:

Ajit Mishra:

NCC Ltd -- 15000- Exit

ONGC -- 5000 - Hold

TV 18 Broadcast -- 4000 - Hold

Exide -- 2000 - Hold

COLGATE -- 100 - Hold

Dharma: I have the following portfolio aged 42 for my 2 kids’ (aged 14 and 7) higher education & wedding and my retirement corpus. Please suggest which one I have to accumulate, replace with NEW stocks or exit considering long term (10 -12 years).

Ajit Mishra:

Stock Quantity Inv. Price View
Ashok Leyland  155 80.95 Can Add More
BHEL  1090 52.97 Exit
Dabur India  85 404.26 Can Add More
HDFC Bank  22 1050.89 Can Add More
Infosys  25 945.01 Can Add More
ITC  1041 207.16 Can Add More
Kotak Nifty ETF  730 100.46 Can Add More
M&M  30 740.06 Can Add More
Marico  37 397.85 Can Add More
Maruti Suzuki  36 6928.45 Can Add More
MO NAS100 ETF  1060 81.98 Hold
Nippon ETF Ba  430 283.15 Hold
Nippon ETF Gold  1360 40.42 Hold
NMDC  400 94.98 Can Add More
REC  630 109.97 Can Add More
SGBAUG28V  5 5284 Hold
SJVN  1000 23.71 Exit
Sun Pharma  30 522.71 Hold
Sun TV Network  65 459.7 Exit
Tech Mahindra  10 820.78 Can Add More
Yes Bank  975 14.39 Exit

 

Sudhir Inamdar: Please advise whether to hold/exit the following stocks:

Ajit Mishra:

  1. BSE Ltd. - 15 Nos.- Hold
  2. Zydus Life - 20 Nos. .- Hold
  3. Daawat (L&T Foods): 100 Nos. - Hold
  4. L&T Finance: 100 Nos. .- Hold
  5. Mayur Uniquoters: 15 Nos.- Hold
  6. Shree Digvijay Cement: 100 Nos. .- Exit

G Ramasubba Reddy: I am holding the following stocks. Please advise weather to hold or exit.

Ajit Mishra:

Stock Cost.  Qty  Date of purchase

Olectra. 690/-  600. 10.03.2022 - Exit

Balpharma 100/-  1000. 04.08.2022 - Exit

Niit Ltd. 110/-  1000. 15.10.2020 - Hold

Panengg.  360/- 750. 10.08.2018 -- Name not clear

 

Vikram Giriraj: I started investing in direct stocks from last year. My investment in these stocks are for the long term. 

(a) Please advice as to which of these stocks I should hold for long term.

(b) What should be the weightage of stocks in this portfolio to achieve around 15% returns? -- Keep equal weightage in hold stocks

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Average Price Recommendation
CDSL 3 3965.48 Hold
Morepen 10 483.1 Exit
Motherson sumi 4 788.6 Hold
ITC 4 861.32 Hold
IRCTC 3 2555.7 Hold
TATA Power 2 463.7 Hold
Nykaa 1 1396.75 Hold
Adani wilmar 3 949.05 Hold
IEX 8 1870.96 Hold
Marico 3 1385.31 Hold
Zomato 6 580.98 Exit
Indiabulls Housing 3 674.19 Exit
Airtel 5 3227.4 Hold
Sail 5 461.25 Prefer Tata Steel
MEdplus 2 2202 Hold
HDFC Bank 2 2698.5 Hold
ICICI Bank 3 2025 Hold

 

Goutam Mazumder: I hold following stocks, and want to hold them for long term, please advise if I should continue to hold or exit any of them.

Ajit Mishra:

Pidilite Industries -- Hold

Asian Paints -- Hold

HDFC Bank -- Hold

SBI -- Hold

Tata Motors -- Hold

IRCTC -- Hold

Grindwell Norton -- Hold

ICICI Alpha Low ETF -- Hold

Nippon India Nifty IT ETF -- Hold

Motilal Nasdaq ETF -- Hold

H Sreekantha Rao: Please suggest if any changes are required on my portfolio for long term. Also, please suggest on the mix of my portfolio.

Ajit Mishra:Aurabindo Pharma-- 100 -- Hold

Avanti feeds -- 50 -- Hold

Dr.Reddy's labs -- 25 -- Hold

Gland pharma -- 80 -- Hold

Granules India Ltd -- 50 -- Hold

HCL technologies -- 25 -- Hold

HUL -- 56 -- Hold

IRCTC -- 50 -- Hold

ITC -- 50 -- Hold

JSW Energy -- 50 -- Hold

JSW Steel -- 25 -- Hold

KEC International -- 90 -- Hold

L&T -- 465 -- Hold

L&T Finance holdings -- 100 -- Hold

L&T Infotech -- 10 -- Hold

Mind tree -- 100 -- Hold

Narayana Hrudayalaya -- 50 -- Hold

PNC Infratech -- 20 -- Hold

Power Grid -- 25 -- Hold

REC -- 200 -- Hold

Reliance Industries -- 50 -- Hold

SBI -- 100 -- Hold

SAIL -- 100 -- Hold

TCS -- 32 -- Hold

TATA Motors -- 150 -- Hold

TATA Power -- 50 -- Hold

TATA Steel -- 20 -- Hold

Titan -- 50 -- Hold

UPL -- 75 -- Hold

Please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line 'Ask Ajit', along with your name, and Mr Ajit Mishra will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

You can find more of Mr Mishra's answers here.

AJIT MISHRA
