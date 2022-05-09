Ask Ajit: 'New to investing. Need help'

'I am new to investment except FD & PPF. Could you please suggest any investment that gives good return?'

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Tanmoy: What is your view about EIL (Engineers India Ltd.)? I am holding 3500 shares at an average price of Rs.70. I can hold this stock for a period of 2-3 years.

Ajit Mishra: Avoid/Exit

Madhav Shenoy: I am holding 25 shares of ITC Ltd. which I had bought @ Rs.236/- per share. Should I hold or exit this stock?

Ajit Mishra: Hold

Ashok Mishra: I am new to investment except FD & PPF. Could you please suggest any investment that gives good return?

Ajit Mishra: Start with bluechip stocks and invest in a staggered manner for long term -- You may consider Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Maruti, M&M, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Himesh Mehta: Please suggest for my holdings:

Ajit Mishra:

NCC Ltd -- 15000- Exit

ONGC -- 5000 - Hold

TV 18 Broadcast -- 4000 - Hold

Exide -- 2000 - Hold

COLGATE -- 100 - Hold

Dharma: I have the following portfolio aged 42 for my 2 kids’ (aged 14 and 7) higher education & wedding and my retirement corpus. Please suggest which one I have to accumulate, replace with NEW stocks or exit considering long term (10 -12 years).

Ajit Mishra:

Stock Quantity Inv. Price View Ashok Leyland 155 80.95 Can Add More BHEL 1090 52.97 Exit Dabur India 85 404.26 Can Add More HDFC Bank 22 1050.89 Can Add More Infosys 25 945.01 Can Add More ITC 1041 207.16 Can Add More Kotak Nifty ETF 730 100.46 Can Add More M&M 30 740.06 Can Add More Marico 37 397.85 Can Add More Maruti Suzuki 36 6928.45 Can Add More MO NAS100 ETF 1060 81.98 Hold Nippon ETF Ba 430 283.15 Hold Nippon ETF Gold 1360 40.42 Hold NMDC 400 94.98 Can Add More REC 630 109.97 Can Add More SGBAUG28V 5 5284 Hold SJVN 1000 23.71 Exit Sun Pharma 30 522.71 Hold Sun TV Network 65 459.7 Exit Tech Mahindra 10 820.78 Can Add More Yes Bank 975 14.39 Exit

Sudhir Inamdar: Please advise whether to hold/exit the following stocks:

Ajit Mishra:

BSE Ltd. - 15 Nos.- Hold Zydus Life - 20 Nos. .- Hold Daawat (L&T Foods): 100 Nos. - Hold L&T Finance: 100 Nos. .- Hold Mayur Uniquoters: 15 Nos.- Hold Shree Digvijay Cement: 100 Nos. .- Exit

G Ramasubba Reddy: I am holding the following stocks. Please advise weather to hold or exit.

Ajit Mishra:

Stock Cost. Qty Date of purchase

Olectra. 690/- 600. 10.03.2022 - Exit

Balpharma 100/- 1000. 04.08.2022 - Exit

Niit Ltd. 110/- 1000. 15.10.2020 - Hold

Panengg. 360/- 750. 10.08.2018 -- Name not clear

Vikram Giriraj: I started investing in direct stocks from last year. My investment in these stocks are for the long term.

(a) Please advice as to which of these stocks I should hold for long term.

(b) What should be the weightage of stocks in this portfolio to achieve around 15% returns? -- Keep equal weightage in hold stocks

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Average Price Recommendation CDSL 3 3965.48 Hold Morepen 10 483.1 Exit Motherson sumi 4 788.6 Hold ITC 4 861.32 Hold IRCTC 3 2555.7 Hold TATA Power 2 463.7 Hold Nykaa 1 1396.75 Hold Adani wilmar 3 949.05 Hold IEX 8 1870.96 Hold Marico 3 1385.31 Hold Zomato 6 580.98 Exit Indiabulls Housing 3 674.19 Exit Airtel 5 3227.4 Hold Sail 5 461.25 Prefer Tata Steel MEdplus 2 2202 Hold HDFC Bank 2 2698.5 Hold ICICI Bank 3 2025 Hold

Goutam Mazumder: I hold following stocks, and want to hold them for long term, please advise if I should continue to hold or exit any of them.

Ajit Mishra:

Pidilite Industries -- Hold

Asian Paints -- Hold

HDFC Bank -- Hold

SBI -- Hold

Tata Motors -- Hold

IRCTC -- Hold

Grindwell Norton -- Hold

ICICI Alpha Low ETF -- Hold

Nippon India Nifty IT ETF -- Hold

Motilal Nasdaq ETF -- Hold

H Sreekantha Rao: Please suggest if any changes are required on my portfolio for long term. Also, please suggest on the mix of my portfolio.

Ajit Mishra:Aurabindo Pharma-- 100 -- Hold

Avanti feeds -- 50 -- Hold

Dr.Reddy's labs -- 25 -- Hold

Gland pharma -- 80 -- Hold

Granules India Ltd -- 50 -- Hold

HCL technologies -- 25 -- Hold

HUL -- 56 -- Hold

IRCTC -- 50 -- Hold

ITC -- 50 -- Hold

JSW Energy -- 50 -- Hold

JSW Steel -- 25 -- Hold

KEC International -- 90 -- Hold

L&T -- 465 -- Hold

L&T Finance holdings -- 100 -- Hold

L&T Infotech -- 10 -- Hold

Mind tree -- 100 -- Hold

Narayana Hrudayalaya -- 50 -- Hold

PNC Infratech -- 20 -- Hold

Power Grid -- 25 -- Hold

REC -- 200 -- Hold

Reliance Industries -- 50 -- Hold

SBI -- 100 -- Hold

SAIL -- 100 -- Hold

TCS -- 32 -- Hold

TATA Motors -- 150 -- Hold

TATA Power -- 50 -- Hold

TATA Steel -- 20 -- Hold

Titan -- 50 -- Hold

UPL -- 75 -- Hold

