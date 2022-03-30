ASK AJIT: Stocks To Buy, Hold, Exit

Ajit Mishra, vice president, Research, Religare Broking, answers your queries:

Somnath Bhattacharya: Please advice i have bought following equities with the price. What to do?

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Price Recommendation fcs software 40000 8.60 Exit ajr infra 55000 3.60 Exit jyoti lab 1000 160.00 Exit skipper 1000 94.00 Exit kansai nerolac 200 624.000 Hold

Rajiv Malpani: I have bought 1000 shares of IEX @ 265. Please advise.

Ajit Mishra: Hold for long term

Anant Chaurasia: Plz advise on future prospects of following holdings as on dt.

Ajit Mishra:

Company Recommendation RELIANCE POWER Exit STERLITE TECH Exit IDFC Exit IDFC 1ST BANK Exit SBI CARD hold NBCC Exit RATTAN POWER Exit HUL Hold

Vijaynidhi Ramakrishna: Please advice on the following portfolio:

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Price Recommendation Bajajcon 100 253 Hold Airtel 12 735 Hold BPCL 100 450 Hold

Anuj Kumar Jain: I would like to take your valuable opinion for "HINDUSTAN MOTOR LTD" STOCK. At current level, should I buy or not? What is your view for long term as well as short term?

Ajit Mishra: No, avoid.

Sudhakar: Looking forward for your suggestions on the following stocks:

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Price Recommendation COAL INDIA LTD 474 169.1 Exit EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD 147 204.89 Hold INDIABULLS HSG FIN LTD 408 330.8 Exit PC JEWELLER LTD 1034 45.29 Exit SOUTH INDIAN BANK LTD. 3458 11.67 Exit TAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT 370 165.51 Exit YES BANK LIMITED 10159 39.57 Exit if not under lock in

Sivarajan Balamurugan: I have the below shares with average buy price. Kindly advise whether I should hold, exit or buy more

Ajit Mishra:

Scrip name Qty Avg Buy Price LTP Recommendation Ashok Leyland 325 60.00 138.30 Hold India Cements 75 107.92 228.15 Hold Infosys 25 506.52 1,785.70 Hold ONGC 202 240.11 163.65 Hold Redington 300 61.73 160.25 Hold SAIL 125 82.03 102.55 Prefer Tata Steel SBI 60 288.40 502.70 Hold Vedanta 200 197.59 323.30 Hold YES Bank 100 194.06 13.75 Exit

Paramesh Bojan: I have the below holdings. Kindly advise your suggestions on these.

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Average price Recommendation Kpit 300 330 Hold Trident 2000 25 Hold Sangi industries 1000 40 Exit Praj industries 117 430 Hold Hindalco 140 451 Hold

SUNNY: I have the following shares with me. Could you kindly review and advise me as to whether I should hold or exit.

Ajit Mishra:

Stock Name Quantity Average Price Recommendation Apollo Tyres 100 216 Hold Cadila Health Care Limited 200 446.5 Hold V-Guard Industries Ltd 200 229.38 Hold Oil India Ltd. 200 186.50 Hold Ashok Leyland 400 126.70 Hold Zee Entertainment Enterprises 100 326.00 Exit Philips Carbon Black Ltd. 300 224.92 Hold Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries 100 373.00 Exit Jyothi Laboratories 200 145.75 Exit

Syed Habib-ur Rahman: I have a portfolio of the flowing shares, want your suggestion for hold/ exit

Ajit Mishra:

Company No of shares Price Recommendation 1. CAMS 30 2540 Hold 2. Dr LAL PATHLAB 40 3250 Hold 3. HDFC 50 2627 Hold 5. HDFC LIFE 100 661 Hold 6. ITC 1000 222.4 Hold 7. Thomas and cook 4000 72.3 Exit 8. TAJ GVK 1200 142 Exit 9. SBI 1000 472 Hold 10 NCC 4000 82.5 Hold 11.CARBOURUNDAM UNIVERSIAL 700 974 Hold 12. SOMANY CERAMIC 300 901 Hold

