Are These India's Peaceful Places?

IMAGE: Binsar, Uttarakhand. Photograph: Kamlesh Chandra

Binsar, north of Nainital, in Uttarakhand, at 2,420m above sea level, is where Kamlesh Chandra found superb quietude.

"We visited Binsar, Uttarakhand, in June 2022, and stayed at TRH (the Tourist Rest House run by the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam). This photograph was taken from the roof of this guesthouse," Kamlesh recounts.

"The guest house is located in the dense forest of Binsar. There is no electricity throughout the day; only limited electricity is provided for two hours between 7 pm and 9 pm by diesel generator.

"I feel this is one of the quietest places because of its location, and very few people visit here. We had a very beautiful view of the valley and the Himalayan peaks (apparently Chaukhamba, Trishul, Nanda Devi, Shivling and Panchachuli are visible) from this place."

IMAGE: Gurudongmar lake, north Sikkim. Photograph: Manish Jaiswal

Manish Jaiswal discovered incredible serenity in north Sikkim on the shores of the Gurudongmar lake, when he visited the state in October 2022.

He says, "Loved the beauty and calmness of the lake with crystal clear water, along with the snow-clad mountains in the background."

IMAGE: Kausani, Uttarakhand. Photograph: Rahul Gupta

We have been auspiciously flooded with awesome pics of Kausani, Uttarakhand, from Rahul Gupta, who lives in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

"This place is actually a village called Kausani in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district.

"On the way up from Nainital, we discovered beautiful Himalayan ranges and this village has so much scenic beauty that you want to stay here lifelong.

"In fact I have decided to stay here in the later part of my life. The tea gardens will attract your soul and it is remote place with less population and popularity. I visited Kausani in March 2023 after a stay at Nainital."

