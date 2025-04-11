Jaclyn-Chandhan's Texas-Nellore Love Story

14,845 kilometres. That's the distance that separates Nellore and Texas. But it could not separate Jaclyn Forero and Chandhan Singh Rajput.

IMAGE: Jaclyn Forero and Chandhan Singh Rajput. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaclyn Forero/Instagram

After dating for eight months -- online, at that -- Jaclyn Forero, a brand photographer from Texas, has come to Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, to marry her love, Chandhan Singh Rajput.

Their love, which blossomed with a simple posting of a 'like' on a coffee mug post on Instagram, has now led to marriage in India.

In her post on social media, Jaclyn wrote, 'I had no idea one prayer would change my life forever. I had no idea to find true love will take me to the other side of the world. I believe our story is proof that God can make beauty from ashes.'

In 2021, Jaclyn lost everything she owned to wildfire. The years followed were difficult as she also got divorced from her husband.

'In this painful season God was car(ry)ing me through. He faithfully guided me through this exodus and wilderness,' wrote Jaclyn.

'After this dark chapter I finally began to see light again. But there was still lot of healing to take place.

'I began to experience deep loneliness still searching for love. I was attracting toxic pattern in my life. Relationship after relationship ended in disaster.'

Until the day Jaclyn posted an Instagram story featuring her coffee mug that had cracks in it.

Chandhan, who describes himself as a visual artist, liked the post and that one like changed both their lives.

Jaclyn noticed that she and Chandhan had a common friend on Instagram; it gave them the courage to start chatting.

'God was forcing me to take it slow and build it on rock. Something that would last and I found Chandhan to be the most handsome men I ever met. We shared anything and everything. Slowly, we started falling in love,' wrote Jaclyn.

Even the age difference -- Chandhan is nine years younger than Jaclyn -- didn't matter to the couple.

'I had finally found a safe place I was looking for. For so long I felt I was drowning in Ocean and with Chandhan I felt I found the shore,' wrote Jaclyn.

According to her, Chandhan is everything she has ever wanted in a partner.

'Caring, sensitive, sweet, humble, wise, honest, gorgeous, romantic, artistic, spiritual, selfless, funny and so much more,' she says.