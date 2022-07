By Rediff Get Ahead

Looking for some mid-week cheer?

These eye-catching outfits from the Graduate Show at the Northern Fashion Week should provide just that.

Each outfit comes with its own fun message.

IMAGE: When you're shot in the head but still need to walk the ramp.

IMAGE: Generous-handed.

IMAGE: For those who don't care about fashion...

IMAGE: Fashion design student Lucy Osborne's collection was inspired by the drag queens who led the Stonewall Riots in 1969.