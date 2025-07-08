Ghosted In Love? Stop Stalking And Do THIS Instead!

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By DIVYA NAIR
Listen to Article
July 08, 2025

Avoid the urge to stalk the person who betrayed you or win them back, says Anu Krishna, mental health coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

Kindly note the image -- a scene from the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

How do you react when someone you love suddenly disappears from your life?

There is no text, call or explanation.

One day, you realise they are gone and you don't even know where to find them or why they left you in the first place.

You feel hurt, angry, helpless.

But how do you accept the truth that you were betrayed? How do you move on?

"Ghosting has nothing to do with the person who is being ghosted," says rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mental health coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

"Maybe the other person was not ready. They had unresolved emotions or s/he did it out of fear of confrontation," she explains to Rediff's Divya Nair.

In this video, Anu Krishna suggests three practical tips to help you fill that void and rebuild your confidence.

Video edited by Afsar Dayatar/Rediff
  • You can post your questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

DIVYA NAIR / Rediff.com
