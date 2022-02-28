Losing Hair? 5 Tips For You

Stress-related hair loss is usually temporary, lasting only for three to six months, trichologist, nutrition and stress management expert Dr Khushboo Thakker Garodia lets us know.

Kindly note that this image has only been used for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.com

We all know that losing hair is a part of our life.

A few strands in your hairbrush or the shower drain maybe nothing to worry about.

But if you are seeing fistfuls of hair on your pillow or are even pulling out hair by the bunches when combing, it could be a sign that you're losing your hair due to stress.

I am often asked if stress can lead to hair loss.

Yes, stress does impact hair follicles which can cause hair to fall.

Stress can be both physical and emotional, even intense anxiety can trigger hair loss.

Does hair ever grow back?

The good news though is that stress-related hair loss is usually temporary, lasting only for three to six months before your normal hair cycle resumes if the cause is physical stress.

In case of emotional stress, the hair tends to grow back once the stress levels are under control.

The best way to deal with stress-induced hair loss is to combine relaxation techniques and a healthy balanced diet.

Types of stress-related hair loss

There are three main types of hair loss linked to stress:

Telogen effluvium

It is a condition where stress or trauma causes hair follicles to directly enter a resting phase.

However, this condition is not very severe, and the hair tends to grow back after a few months.

It has been seen commonly post Covid.

Trichotillomania

This is a psychological condition in which the individual has a compulsive urge to pluck out hair from the scalp, eyebrows, or other parts of the body when under extreme stress or anxiety.

In my practice I have seen it as an individual’s way of dealing with uncomfortable, negative emotions such as loneliness, frustration, depression, anxiety, or sometimes out of sheer boredom.

Alopecia Areata

Chronic stress is one of the main causes triggering Alopecia Areata, a condition that causes bald patches on the scalp.

This is an autoimmune condition that occurs when the body’s own immune system attacks their hair follicles.

5 signs of stress related hair loss

When you see a white spec at the tip of the hair that is fallen.

If you notice bunches of hair in the shower drain regularly for months together.

Small round bald patches on scalp.

Thinning often seen in patches especially around the centre of the scalp but not all over the head.

Oily scalp and dry hai.r

How to cope with stress related hair loss

Any number of stressful situations can trigger hair loss -- including pregnancy, chronic illness, injury, relationship issues, financial concerns, deficient nutrition, surgery, medications such as antidepressants, and now even post COVID.

To counteract stress and protect your hair, these tips can come in handy:

1. Eating a wholesome diet

A lot of studies highlight starvation, crash dieting, and malnutrition as some of the causes of stress related hair loss.

Focus on adding the following to your daily diet:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Whole grains

Lean protein

Lots of water

These are the best foods for not only preventing, but also to reverse hair loss from stress.

2. Catch up on sleep

A quick 20 minute nap post lunch and a good night's rest can be very effective for reducing the impact of stress on your hair.

3. Exercise

Exercise has a fantastic impact on managing your stress and emotions.

Choose any workout that you love and get about 150 minutes of exercise every week. It can really help negate that impact of stress and promote feel good hormones.

4. Stress management techniques

Try some of these methods to relax, calm down and deal with stress in a better way./p>

Yoga

Meditation

Deep breathing

Journaling

Spending time outdoors

Counseling or therapy

5. Consult an expert

While most stress-induced hair loss is temporary, the sooner you address the symptoms of hair loss, the more likely you are to prevent an irreversible change.

Consult a trichologist or a dermatologist to guide you about the right way to manage your hair.