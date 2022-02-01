News
Like Hardik Pandya's New Hairstyle?

Like Hardik Pandya's New Hairstyle?

By Rediff Cricket
February 01, 2022 10:42 IST
Hardik Pandya showed off his new hairstyle as the all-rounder gets ready for the IPL mega auction.

Pandya, who was named captain of the new Ahmedabad franchise, will be busy as he works on the team's strategy for the IPL players auction on February 12 and 13.

The Baroda all-rounder spent seven seasons at the Mumbai Indians after joining them for Rs 10 lakh at the players auction in 2015. After he was not retained for this year's IPL, he was picked by Ahmedabad for Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) and appointed captain.

 

What do you think of Hardik's hair, styled by star hairstylist Aalim Hakim?

Photographs: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

His fans also got a glimpse of his buddies Cooper, Fendi and Rover.

Rediff Cricket
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

