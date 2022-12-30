Alt-Ways To Ring in 2023

While sitting down to plan a New Year-welcoming evening, folks are usually extra-enthu and too ambitious.

While it is the time for celebrating and over-partying, chances are you might live to regret that night, that too on the very first day of 2023.

If you're looking for something quite different to do, consider these unique but cool options, below, to bring in 2023.

Mix and match them or choose multiple plans. That's up to you. The point it to have plenty of fun while marking the arrival of the new year, but not getting carried away.

Sleepover + Brunch

Instead of heading to a suffocatingly crowded nightclub or spending half your salary on not-so-great food, invite your besties over for a sleepover. Yes, like the good ol' school days.

Imagine this: Awesome company, great convo, food you rustle up together, music, board games, movies, cocktails, belly laughs and lots of pics. What more could you want from an evening?

To round off the celebration, make brunch reservations at your favourite restaurant for the next day.

Give Clubbing A New Twist

If you don't fancy going clubbing, but still want to enjoy a drink and a dance, try a silent disco party. We are talking about the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's The Breakup Song phenomenon when Ranbir and Anushka dance to a song with headphones on.

At a silent disco party, everyone listens to their choice of music while dancing like you would in a nightclub. It's a wonderfully unusual get-together with friends.

Sign Up For Thrills

A turn on the SkyScreamer. Roller coaster rides. Rounds of the drop tower... Oh, the fun of it all!

Get the gang together for a midnight visit to a theme park.

Many amusement parks have pretty good plans for their patrons for the 31st.

Watching The Sun Come Up On The New Year

What's better than a camping trip? An NYE camping trip, of course.

Pack well -- an exciting range of snacks, a musical instrument, some great playlists and loads of warm clothes.

Set up a campfire under the stars. Or plan a vigorous hike through the mountains during the night and greet the the first beautiful sunrise of 2023.

Do A Luxe-Cation

Dump the parties and weddings and check into the nearest five-star or boutique hotel with your folks. Hit the spa. Get pampered. Eat well. Sleep long, swathed in 500-thread-count bedlinen.

Spread NYE Cheer

Volunteering at an animal shelter, a seniors home, an orphanage is the way face 2023. Rope your pals in. Do make arrangements beforehand to discover the areas where help is needed.