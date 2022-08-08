News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Aarya Walvekar Is Miss India USA 2022

Aarya Walvekar Is Miss India USA 2022

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 08, 2022 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aarya Walvekar/Instagram

Indian American teen Aarya Walvekar, 18, was crowned Miss India USA 2022 at a ceremony held at the Royal Albert's Palace, USA.  

A senior at Briar Woods High School, she represented Washington DC at the beauty pageant. 

There were 74 contestants competing for three different titles -- Miss India USA, Mrs India USA and Miss Teen India USA. 

Saumya Sharma and Sanjana Chekuru were declared first and second runners-up. 

Akshi Jain was crowned Mrs India USA and Tanvi Grover became Miss Teen India USA. 

Aarya is the founder of Euphoria Dance Studio, which provides affordable dance lessons to local children. 

The beauty queen took to Instagram to share the news.

'Filled with nervousness and excitement, I entered this weekend with no idea what to expect.

'However, I left this weekend with a national crown, a precious pageant sisterhood, and tons of gratitude in my heart.

'I understand that this title is not just a crown. It is a duty, a responsibility. 

'I plan on taking advantage of this amazing platform to spread love, positivity and awareness.'

 

IMAGE: Aarya's crowning moment.
The teenager hopes to make a career for herself in films and television.  

 

IMAGE: For the beauty pageant, Aarya chose a white and blue creation from Ethnic Closets by Ayesha. 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Why The Internet Is In Love With This Beauty Queen
Why The Internet Is In Love With This Beauty Queen
Aww! Look who met Miss India 2022
Aww! Look who met Miss India 2022
How Namitha Marimuthu Won Hearts In Thailand
How Namitha Marimuthu Won Hearts In Thailand
'We Expect The President To Act!'
'We Expect The President To Act!'
Monsoon session ends 4 days ahead of schedule
Monsoon session ends 4 days ahead of schedule
Rakul's Sweet Date With Jackky!
Rakul's Sweet Date With Jackky!
Zareen, Kamal India's flagbearers for CWG closing
Zareen, Kamal India's flagbearers for CWG closing

More like this

Miss India Sini Shetty WOWs In Saris

Miss India Sini Shetty WOWs In Saris

Miss Universe Harnaaz's Doll Is Too CUTE

Miss Universe Harnaaz's Doll Is Too CUTE

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances