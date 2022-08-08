Aarya Walvekar Is Miss India USA 2022

Photographs: Kind courtesy Aarya Walvekar/Instagram

Indian American teen Aarya Walvekar, 18, was crowned Miss India USA 2022 at a ceremony held at the Royal Albert's Palace, USA.

A senior at Briar Woods High School, she represented Washington DC at the beauty pageant.

There were 74 contestants competing for three different titles -- Miss India USA, Mrs India USA and Miss Teen India USA.

Saumya Sharma and Sanjana Chekuru were declared first and second runners-up.

Akshi Jain was crowned Mrs India USA and Tanvi Grover became Miss Teen India USA.

Aarya is the founder of Euphoria Dance Studio, which provides affordable dance lessons to local children.

The beauty queen took to Instagram to share the news.

'Filled with nervousness and excitement, I entered this weekend with no idea what to expect.

'However, I left this weekend with a national crown, a precious pageant sisterhood, and tons of gratitude in my heart.

'I understand that this title is not just a crown. It is a duty, a responsibility.

'I plan on taking advantage of this amazing platform to spread love, positivity and awareness.'

IMAGE: Aarya's crowning moment.

The teenager hopes to make a career for herself in films and television.

IMAGE: For the beauty pageant, Aarya chose a white and blue creation from Ethnic Closets by Ayesha.