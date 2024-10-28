A Women's Boat Race On Dal Lake!

Over 150 women competed in the first-ever traditional women's boat race on Dal Lake.

Bilquis Mir, who served as India's first woman jury member at the Paris Olympics for water sports, was the chief organiser for the milestone event.

The race was initiated by Suresh B Kapadia, a native of Nashik in Maharashtra, who has been a strong advocate for the economic and social upliftment of Kashmir and its youth.

Known for his efforts in promoting tourism in Gurez, Kapadia's contributions have been instrumental in transforming the lives of many in the region.

