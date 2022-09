Lotuses are blooming in Dal Lake again.

As a result, lotus stems, also known locally as nadru, is available in good quantity in Kashmir due to revival of the crop in the lake.

In 2014, the seeds of lotus stems were completely wiped out from the Dal Lake due to floods.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com