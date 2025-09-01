5 Tips To Pick The Best Engineering College

'Your career progression will depend on your personal ambition, drive, aptitude and the hard work you put in,' says rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa.

rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa is the founder and CEO of Vee Technologies, a global IT services company; HireMee, a talent assessment and talent management start-up; and vice chairman of The Sona Group of education institutions.

In his advice to engineering aspirants, Valliappa says, 'Your career progression will depend on your personal ambition, drive, aptitude and the hard work you put in. Having said that ability to learn and adapt to new realities and technologies too will play a big role.'

Anonymous: Which branch will you suggest between electronics-computer engineering and pure computer engineering and why?

I assume you have secured admission in both and you now need to pick one.

CSE focuses on software, coding, AI/ML, cloud and cybersecurity, offering abundant IT and tech jobs.

ECE/ECM combines hardware and software, opening careers in semiconductors, embedded systems, robotics and IoT, alongside software roles.

CSE provides immediate job security in IT, while ECE offers broader flexibility and future-proof opportunities, especially with the global semiconductor and AI hardware boom.

Choose CSE for software-focused careers or ECE for versatility that spans electronics and computing.

In the long run, your career progression will depend on your personal ambition, drive, aptitude and the hard work you put in. Having said that ability to learn and adapt to new realities and technologies too will play a big role.

Chandrawati: Which is better for my son -- BTech CSE in BMCE Bangalore or BTech chemical in BITS Hyderabad?

I have always maintained that no two institutions are comparable.

My advice is to pick an institution based on a set of parameters like:

1. NIRF ranking by the ministry of education

2. Placement record available in the NIRF ranking page.

3. Age of the institution.

4. NAAC ranking, where NAAC A++ is the highest

5. Availability of stream

Anonymous: Hi, I am in my third year of BTech in biotechnology at Techno India University, West Bengal.

What are my prospects?

Congrats on pursuing a BTech in biotechnology that lets you step into industry or research.

Pursuing pos-tgraduation studies in MTech/MSc/PhD significantly boosts your prospects, provided you are willing to invest more years and money before you start earning.

TIU's infrastructure, internships, placements and entrepreneurial support may give a strong foundation.

Best of luck for stepping into this sunrise sector. Work hard and pave yourself a great road ahead confidently.

