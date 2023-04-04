5 Tips To Crack NDA 2023 Exam

The only answer to 'How to crack the NDA exam' is to recognise what you need to work on and then get into it, advises Kamal Gupta, a BYJU'S Exam Prep Expert.

IMAGE: Applicants appear for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy exam. Photograph: ANI Photo

The National Defence Academy (NDA) exam is a highly competitive exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) for admission into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Here are some tips for NDA exam preparation:

Write down all important formulae, dates, names, equations, etc. in the form of bullet points to aid in last-minute revision.

Form study groups to ensure the exchange of ideas and information.

Solve previous years' question papers to get a clear idea about the weightage given to each topic.

Try giving more importance to difficult topics if time permits, else the candidate must work on strengthening those topics that he finds easy

Give as many NDA Mock Tests as possible to get an idea of the amount of time that can be spent per topic or question.

Learn space management

Regularly read English newspapers or watch English news channels to enhance vocabulary as well as stay up to date on current affairs and events

Try remembering shortcuts, especially in the case of physics formulae and chemical equations

Understand the topic as far as possible and avoid memorizing everything as too much information may get jumbled up.

Tips to crack NDA 2023 Exam

1. Time management

If you are looking for tips to crack NDA, you are to remember the most essential aspect, that is, time. Your dedication is the key, but if you put in a limited amount of time every day that may still fall short of preparing, then there is no guarantee of success.

Accurate time management includes planning either topic-wise or hour-wise. Try having a rough plan from the very beginning so that the NDA syllabus is thoroughly divided and yet the plan should be flexible and have buffer time for revision and extra practice.

This will help you have the foresight and hindsight mentioned earlier and allow more space for unexpected adjustments that you will probably come across during preparation.

2. Find your strengths and weaknesses

You should remember to prepare according to yourself and not a set pattern of study you might find online.

The only answer to 'How to crack the NDA exam' is to recognise what you need to work on and then get into it. Find out your strong and weak points, mark new ones while you are preparing, and keep working on them.

3. Make a study plan

Give more importance to difficult portions or large portions that require more of your time and dedication. It is necessary to be true to yourself while planning and executing the study plans because only you can be the best judge of your capacity and capability.

Be immersed in the process but do not get too carried away to exhaust your retention capacity or overtire yourself.

4. Stay healthy

Any exam that you are preparing for needs one more aspect of time management that most students forget while preparing: Bodily needs. You need to eat healthy proper food and sleep adequate hours to keep your body fit.

You should prepare in full swing the whole time which means you need to take quick, effective breaks for refreshment and not get lost in the world of social media or get addicted to a game because you can't afford to lose time.

Following a schedule will give you the space to be realistic, but also the discipline to stay concentrated.

5. Wrapping up

While you make a strategy to crack the NDA written exam, you should keep in mind a lot of factors and balance them out with the help of the natural and physical needs of your body and mind as well.

Unless you know how much you can hold, you will overstrain your capacity and harm the procedure rather than help yourself.

Curating your plan doesn't mean you should go easy on yourself either. You should plan out, be dedicated, have self-control, exercise and relax every once in a while, and fit into your definition of flow but with a consistency that can be managed to get you a good rank in the NDA 2023 exam.

Kamal Gupta is Senior Faculty at BYJU'S Exam Prep.

