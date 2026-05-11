Photograph: Kind courtesy Junereads/Wikimedia Commons

Worshipping Maa is a deeply-rooted, especially emotional Indian spiritual tradition.

Maa is the Divine Feminine or Shakti.

While many temples are dedicated to different forms of Durga, there are also distinct other manifestations of the Mother Goddess, each representing unique aspects of life, like creation, power, wisdom, wealth, nourishment.

We journey to 10 famous Maa temples, each devoted to a different form of Devi or the female force...

Photograph: Kind courtesy online.maavaishnodevi.org

Vaishno Devi Temple, Jammu & Kashmir

Located in the Trikuta mountains near Katra, Jammu, this shrine is one of the most-visited pilgrimage sites in India. Devotees undertake a 12-13 km trek to reach the sacred cave shrine at 5,200 feet, where the goddess is worshipped in the form of three natural rock formations or pindis.

Vaishno Devi, it is felt, embodies the combined energies of the three main female deities Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.

The yatra is open throughout the year. Facilities like helicopter services and pony rides are also available.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devkmaravi/ Wikimedia Commons

Kamakhya Temple, Assam

Atop Nilachal hill in Guwahati, the Kamakhya temple is a key Shakti Peethas or shrine belonging to the mother goddess-worshipping sect of Hinduism.

Unlike most temples, there is no murti here; instead, the goddess is worshipped in the form of a yoni-shaped stone symbolising the external female genitalia which in turn symbolises feminine energy and creation.

The temple is especially famous for the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival celebrating the menstruation cycle of the goddess, attracting tantric practitioners and devotees from across India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankur P/ Wikimedia Commons

Kalighat Kali Temple, West Bengal

In the heart of bustling Kolkata is a 200-year-old temple, dating back hundreds of years, that is considered as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas and the most significant place of worship of Maa Kali.

She has an impressive presence at this mandir -- her protruding tongue is made of gold and her face has a bindi that looks like a third eye or vice versa.

It is believed that the toes of Goddess Sati fell here after Lord Vishnu, to calm a grief-stricken Lord Shiva (Goddess Sati was his first wife who self-immolated after being insulted by her father), hurled his chakra at her body.

She is a powerful mother devi and the goddess of marital longevity -- the spots where her splintered corpse fell became Shakti Peethas.

The temple sees heavy footfalls during Kali Puja and Navratri and holds immense spiritual significance for devotees seeking protection and liberation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harikrishnank123/Wikimedia Commons

Meenakshi Amman Temple, Tamil Nadu

The historic Madurai temple honours Maa Meenakshi, a form of Parvati, and Lord Sundareswarar (Shiva).

Known for its towering gopurams (gateway towers) adorned with thousands of colourful sculpture, the temple is a masterpiece of Dravidian architecture.

The Meenakshi Thirukalyanam (divine marriage festival) is one of the grandest celebrations, which is held here every year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy VijaeGoray and Tanmaykelkar/Wikimedia Commons

Mahalakshmi Temple, Maharashtra

Located in Kolhapur and one of the Shakti Peethas, the goddess in residence is Goddess Mahalakshmi Ambabai, a wife of Lord Vishnu and an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi. She is represented in a murti made of black stone, which is adorned with precious ornaments.

The Kirnotsav festival takes place at the imposing temple, during which the sun's rays fall directly on the murti, a rare astronomical phenomenon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RameshSharma/Wikimedia Commons

Gnana Saraswati Temple, Telangana

At Basar is a rare mandir dedicated to Maa Saraswati. There are just two significant Saraswati temples -- the second, Sharda Peeth is in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Youngsters journey to Basar for the Aksharabhyasam ritual, where they are initiated into learning and education.

On the banks of the Godavari river, it has a serene and spiritual atmosphere.

Photograph: Kind courtesy pragatsantoshimata.com/

Shri Santoshi Mata Mandir, Rajasthan

The hill-ringed Lal Sagar in Jodhpur is the location of a shrine to Maa Santoshi, who is widely worshipped as the goddess of satisfaction and wish fulfillment. Devotees, especially women, observe Friday vrats or fasts to seek her blessings for happiness and prosperity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy hpkangra.nic.in

Shri Chamunda Nandikeshwar Dham, Himachal Pradesh

Scenic Kangra Valley, beautiful with a backdrop of glorious snow-capped peaks, is proud of its Chamunda Devi sanctum near Palampur. Maa Chamunda is a fiercer form of Goddess Durga and is associated with power and protection.

Devotees visit to seek relief from fear, negativity and obstacles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy kashi.gov.in

Annapurna Devi Temple, Uttar Pradesh

At Varanasi near the Kashi Vishwanath temple is a house of worship for Maa Annapurna, the goddess of food and nourishment. She, it is said, ensures no devotee goes hungry.

The temple distributes food by way of prasad regularly, symbolising abundance and care. Annapurna Jayanti is celebrated here with great devotion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy kashi.gov.in

Tripura Sundari Temple, Tripura

At the town of Udaipur, outside Agartala, is a temple that is also one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. It goes by the name of Tripura Sundari temple but is also known as Matabari. The goddess is worshipped in the form of Tripura Sundari or Devi Tripureshwari, an avatar of Goddess Parvati. This mandir, with its 1.57 metre-high Kasti stone murti within, gives the state its name.

The temple is on the periphery of a sacred lake called Kalyan Sagar, where devotees often feed fish and turtles as part of ritual offerings.

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff