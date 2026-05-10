Mother's Day: Our Mummas' TASTY Recipes

Recipes that we learned from our Mothers are so special they are almost sacred for us. Like pavitra... especially when we no longer have them with us anymore.

Our Mummies often don't write their recipes down but every time our Ammis make a particular dish, it's more spectacular than the last time they made it! Without doubt, right?

We were fortunate to get a few of our Ammas to jot down how she made a certain oh-so-yummy preparation. Do try making these super-special, super-delicious dishes.

Happy Mother's Day, Folks!

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Fish Baked In Green Masala

A recipe that carries memories and warmth, Rajesh Karkera often makes his late mother Shobha Karkera's baked fish, a dish she devised to wean the family away from the less-healthy fried fish.

The vivid green masala that the fish is basted with, before being wrapped in banana leaves is a chutney of ground green dhania, ginger, garlic, lemon and green chillies.

Please find the recipe here: Fish Baked In Green Masala

Photograph: Savera R Someshwar/Rediff

Padpe Saar

Savera R Someshwar celebrates Mother's Day with a taste of home -- her mother's unusual saar, a thin watery gravy made from chauli or aamaranth leaves and toor dal, that is had over rice. Tangy, warm, only Satya Raghava can make it this well, but go ahead and try your luck.

Please find the recipe here: Padpe Saar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vis M/Wikimedia Commons

Amma's Sambar

Hemant Waje enjoys his mother-in-law Jyothi Ramesh's sambar that he terms soul-soothing. Both imli and tomatoes bring in the khattapan in this recipe and its fullness of flavour arrives from the assortment of vegetables and the freshly-made sambar masala.

Please find the recipe here: Amma's Sambar

Photograph: Kind courtesy s4's world/Creative Commons

Vellarikka Moru Curry

Divya Nair's mum Manjula Nair often cooks up this cherished family dish -- gently spiced, it is a yoghurt and coconut-based classic that uses cucumbers in two forms.

Divya, a very competent cook in her own right, often goes over to her mom's home to learn her singular technique, which is quite different the way her chef father prepares food.

Please find the recipe here: Vellarikka Moru Curry

Photograph: Kind courtesy Axel Pettersson/Wikimedia Commons

Estonian Spinach Soup

Zelda Pande shares her Bai's Spinach Soup. It's a no-frills, nourishing staple, that's plenty tasty that her mom often hurriedly put together for lunch, when time was scarce and the challenges of bringing up three extra boisterous children plus a demanding husband required a few shortcuts.

Please find the recipe here: Estonian Spinach Soup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twix93/Wikimedia Commons

Gulgule

Laxmi Negi presents her Maa Sampati Devi Negi's Uttarakhand sweetmeat created from mashed bananas, aata (wholewheat flour), fennel seeds and jaggery. Made at Diwali it is also the ideal accompaniment for your 4 o'clock chai, dip, dip, dip.

Please find the recipe here: Gulgule

Fruit Cake

In Archana Masih's Chhapra home a traditional Indian recipe for fruit cake, handed down within the family, is the most important dish of the Christmas season.

Zeenat Masih, with great efficiency, puts together the batter for scores and scores of 8-inch loaf-shaped cakes and it is taken to Patna for baking, after which it is distributed to neighbours, friends, guests, family and in Archana's office.

Please find the recipe here: Fruit Cake

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Dr. Monty Khajanchi/ Wikimedia Commons

Mung Dal Ka Halwa

Jayanti Soni and family hit the road for Bhinmal, located on the border of Rajasthan and Gujarat, each year for Diwali and to have a taste of her mother Geeta Devi's exceptional halwa slow-cooked from green mung dal. It is a long procedure to make it, but boy is it tasty.

Please find the recipe here: Mung Dal Ka Halwa.

Photograph: Seema Pant for Rediff

Bael Ka Sharbet

There's no better way to ward off the fierce north Indian summer heat than with an Aam Ka Panna or fresh fruit sherbets.

Seema Pant's mummy Vidhya Pant makes a deadly chilled juice from the football-sized bael fruit that is much in demand in April and May. The ingredients are just five -- jaggery, kala namak, jaggery, the fruit and water -- but how refreshing it is.

Please find the recipe here: Bael Ka Sharbet

Photograph: Mamta Shah/Rediff

Methi Lot Waalu Shaak

For Rishika Shah there is simply no food better than Mamta Shah's. Her mom's style of lightly cooking up any kind of vegetable and serving it with rotlas, garlic chutney is a meal she can eat over and over again.

Fresh green methi is also made in this manner with dal and Rishika promises that it might just change how you feel about methi.

Please find the recipe here: Methi Lot Waalu Shaak

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varghese K James/Wikimedia Commons

Pork Roast

Patcy N's mother Amey Fernandes is simply a whiz in the kitchen and the entire family, now spread been different cities and locations, looks forward, in laws too, to sitting down to a meal of her lovingly-cooked food. This roast is full of robust flavours and multiple spices like cinnamon, black pepper, lots of garlic.

The real charm lies in patience... the roast is prepared a day in advance and stored, allowing the flavours to deepen, making it taste even better the next day.

Please find the recipe here: Pork Roast

Photograph: Kind courtesy Knowledge at Dutch Wikipedia/Wikimedia Commons

Diplomat Pudding

Ronjita Kulkarni offers a recipe for her mom Swati Das's pudding that is usually made at Christmas. Swati hails from Hazaribagh and her Bengali food is made with a simple technique which is why it is so delicious. This pudding, apart from being layered with nostalgia, affords delicate sweetness from its mix of full-cream milk, custard, jelly crystals and very little sugar.

Please find the recipe here: Diplomat Pudding

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Kavya Manohar /Wikimedia Commons

Olan, 1,000 Curry & Puliyenji

Gouri Venugopal rustles up the most fantastic sadhyas or feasts, especially at Onam, in her home in north Kerala. Her daughter Durga Dominic's favourite items from this magnificent spread, that you don't have to wait for Onam to cook up, are olan, made from either white or yellow pumpkin with black-eyed beans (chawli) and the yoghurt-based Aayiaram or 1,000 Curry, which, in its simplicity, apparently is the equivalent of a 1,000 curries, hence the sort of tongue-in-cheek name.

Please find the recipes here: Olan, 1,000 Curry & Puliyenji

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Mangalorean Pumpkin Roti

Bhopla Da Rotti is Hitesh Harisinghani's favourite breakfast.

"I first tasted it when my grandmother Revathi Thimappa Kotian made it and it's been my fave ever since. My grandmother learned it from a neighbour, who hailed from Karkala in Udupi. Now my mother makes it and all of us in the family and in the office cherish it wholeheartedly."

In Sunita Harisinghani's version the pumpkin's mild sweetness competes with the savouriness of the other ingredients like chillies, onions, dried methi.

Please find the recipe here: Mangalorean Pumpkin Roti