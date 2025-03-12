NEET 2025: Can I Pursue MBBS After BSc?

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK offers advice on how to pick the right course and career after appearing for NEET-UG.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels.com

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEET), which will help enable admission into top medical colleges in India, is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2025.

What is considered a good NEET score?

Is it possible to study MBBS after BSc?

Is NEET-UG compulsory to study pharmacy?

Can international students also appear for NEET-UG?

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK is an associate professor and former head of medical research at the JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.

He has over 30 years of experience in helping students make the right career choices, particularly in the field of pharmacy.

As the JSS College placement officer, he has helped aspiring professionals prepare for and crack job interviews.

Anonymous: I am a BSc graduate and my DOB is 01/04/2002.

I want to pursue MBBS from AFMC (Armed Forces Medical College) in 2026. Am I eligible?

Hi, this is a good query.

Before I answer your question, I have a significant doubt: Why are you choosing AFMC? Is there a specific reason?

There are many procedures to follow when joining AFMC (since it is related to the armed forces) as compared to the open NEET exam.

According to AFMC regulations, to be eligible for admission to the MBBS programme in 2026, the candidate must be born between January 1, 2003, and December 31, 2009.

To answer your specific query, you are not eligible for admission to MBBS in AFMC.





Jeeva: My niece was born in the USA and brought to India when she was one month old.

She has been living and studying in India (Tamil Nadu) since then.

She is a good student and is expected to get 650+ in NEET. She is separated from her father and he is not supporting her studies financially.

How do we get admission to Tamil Nadu Medical College under the Indian national quota? Please also let us know about other low-cost options.

Hi Jeeva. Since your niece was born in the USA, why don't you try applying there?

By birth, she should be a green card holder.

As a green card holder, she can explore opportunities in the US and she may also be eligible for scholarships.

Alternatively, she can take the NEET exam.

Since you mentioned she is expected to score above 650, she should have a good chance of getting into medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. She can also look into other entrance exams.





Anonymous: Hello there, I'm 20 years preparing for NEET but I'm not confident about getting an MBBS seat.

What alternatives should I consider?

I am so confused and stressed.

Will it be okay if I do a BSc in biotechnology and an MBA in healthcare data science?

Can I succeed in this pathway? Please help.

Hi. Health-related courses are a great choice for a promising future.

If you've completed your class 12 with PCB (physics, chemistry, biology) or PCMB (physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology), there are many courses available to you, both with and without a NEET score.

These are some courses available with NEET score:

MBBS (bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery)





BDS (bachelor of dental surgery)





BAMS (bachelor of Ayurvedic medicine and surgery)





BHMS (bachelor of homeopathic medicine and surgery)





BNYS (bachelor of naturopathy and yogic sciences)





BUMS (bachelor of Unani medicine and surgery)





BVSc (bachelor of veterinary science)

These are some courses available without NEET:

Health-oriented:

BPharm (bachelor of pharmacy)





Pharm D (doctor of pharmacy)





BSc nursing (bachelor of science in nursing)





BSc MLT (bachelor of science in medical laboratory technology)





BPT (bachelor of physiotherapy)

Non-medical:

BSc agriculture (bachelor of science in agriculture)





BSc horticulture (bachelor of science in horticulture)





BSc sericulture (bachelor of science in sericulture)

There are many more courses available as well. Ultimately, it's up to you to decide which course suits you best.

If you need any further assistance, please share your details. I would be happy to help you with recommendations.

Sohan: What are the career options in microbiology with PCMB (physics, chemistry, maths, biology) in class 11?

Hi Sohan. I believe your child is currently in class 11 (PCMB). There are many options available after completing class 12.

It's important to encourage your child to focus on gaining admission to professional courses.

Provide guidance and motivation to help her/him secure a spot in these programmes.

If that doesn't work out, you might want to consider microbiology as an alternative but that can be explored later.

Please Note: The questions and answers in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.