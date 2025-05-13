HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » How Suhana, Sara, Alaviaa Dazzle...

How Suhana, Sara, Alaviaa Dazzle...

By SHRISTI SAHOO
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 13, 2025 11:01 IST

x

Mirrorwork is having a major fashion moment.

This traditional embellishment, known for its sparkle and intricate designs, is now a red carpet favourite.

From lehengas to coords, celebs are reimagining ethnic glamour with reflective flair.

Alaviaa Jaaferi

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaaferi stands out with her dazzlingly detailed blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

 

Helly Shah

IMAGE: The adaa of tradition meets the spice of today in Helly Shah's neutral-hued suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan is radiance personified in this peachy desi attire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor rocks her sharara set; the mirrorwork makes all the difference. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde is channelling celebratory finesse in this white tissue sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: When every stitch sparkles, you know it’s a statement piece. Suhana Khan has choicest taste in saris. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar is a surreal siren in this mirrorwork coord that mixes subtlety with refinement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

 

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta is clearly mirror-cracking material. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

 

Suhana Khan

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

If Kushboo Can, You Can Too
If Kushboo Can, You Can Too
Fashion = Fun For Vindya Tiwary
Fashion = Fun For Vindya Tiwary
How Priya Bapat Wins Hearts
How Priya Bapat Wins Hearts
Vedhika Will Enchant You!
Vedhika Will Enchant You!
Nushrratt Bharuccha Is A Fierce Fashionista
Nushrratt Bharuccha Is A Fierce Fashionista

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Refreshing Thirst Quenchers From Kerala

webstory image 3

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

VIDEOS

Watch full video: PM addresses nation for the 1st time since Op Sindoor21:49

Watch full video: PM addresses nation for the 1st time...

India opens gates of Salal dams, causing waters of Chenab to swell3:36

India opens gates of Salal dams, causing waters of Chenab...

Op Sindoor is India's New Normal: PM Modi's Sharp Message to Pak2:23

Op Sindoor is India's New Normal: PM Modi's Sharp Message...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD