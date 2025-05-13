How Suhana, Sara, Alaviaa Dazzle...

Mirrorwork is having a major fashion moment.

This traditional embellishment, known for its sparkle and intricate designs, is now a red carpet favourite.

From lehengas to coords, celebs are reimagining ethnic glamour with reflective flair.

IMAGE: Alaviaa Jaaferi stands out with her dazzlingly detailed blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

IMAGE: The adaa of tradition meets the spice of today in Helly Shah's neutral-hued suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan is radiance personified in this peachy desi attire. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor rocks her sharara set; the mirrorwork makes all the difference. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde is channelling celebratory finesse in this white tissue sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

IMAGE: When every stitch sparkles, you know it’s a statement piece. Suhana Khan has choicest taste in saris. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar is a surreal siren in this mirrorwork coord that mixes subtlety with refinement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

IMAGE: Nikita Dutta is clearly mirror-cracking material. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

