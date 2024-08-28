Dahi Handi: A Magical Night To Remember

The Dahi Handi festival continues to have many heartwarming moments, discovers Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera.

Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai hold a special place in my heart.

Growing up in a chawl in Khar, north west Mumbai, this festival meant playful mornings, waiting for the rain -- it always rains on Krishna Janmashtami -- and trying to break a handi (earthen pot) filled with goodies, hung high up by our elders.

It was a joyous experience that culminated in a celebratory lunch with all the children in the chawl.

Over the years, however, the way Mumbai celebrates Dahi Handi has changed.

It is now a grander affair, often politicised.

Local politicians cordon off certain areas, erecting huge pandals with pots suspended on cranes, far beyond the reach of ordinary people.

Large groups of Govindas -- as the youngsters who break these handis are called -- roaming on open trucks, tempos, bikes and cars, blowing loud horns and dancing to even louder music can be disruptive and create a sense of unease within ordinary people trying to navigate crowded roads.

That's how I used to feel. But now, as I am older, and hopefully a bit wiser, I've begun to see things differently.

On August 27, while visiting my neighbourhood in Thakur Village, Kandivali, north west Mumbai, I was met with blaring music on the main road, cordoned off for the celebrations.

The first sight that grabbed my attention was a young boy, completely uninhibited, dancing on his brother's shoulders with complete trust.

The crowd that had gathered to see the breaking of the handi comprised a variety of people, which is what you will see at any sarvajanik festival in Munbai.

Some sported quirky headgear.

This young man belonged to a group that aimed to build the highest possible human pyramid, which is a popular trend these days because it promises a bigger cash prize from the political organisers.

The goal is not to break the handi. The goal is to form the highest possible human pyramid.

It was a muggy night but when has that ever deterred Mumbaikars?

There were couples, families with young children and senior citizens, all enjoying the spectacle safely from a distance.

The energy was infectious, a testament to the community spirit that festivals like Dahi Handi can foster.

There was a sprinkling of celeb dust as well, as a television actor graced the stage with a quick speech and good wishes for the Govindas.

To immerse yourself in the frenzy, do click on the video below:

Everyone joined in the spirit of the celebration, capturing their favourite moments on their cell phones.

Seeing this sea of people on the street even after sundown, I realised that these events, despite often being politicised, serve a purpose.

They bring people together, creating a shared experience that rekindles childhood memories.

Maybe these celebrations are exactly what we need to strengthen our community spirit, at least during festivals.

And last but not the least....

A salute to the Mumbai Police, who brave all hardships and ensure the safety of everyone present.