News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Dahi Handi: A Magical Night To Remember

Dahi Handi: A Magical Night To Remember

By RAJESH KARKERA
August 28, 2024 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Dahi Handi festival continues to have many heartwarming moments, discovers Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera.

Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai hold a special place in my heart.

Growing up in a chawl in Khar, north west Mumbai, this festival meant playful mornings, waiting for the rain -- it always rains on Krishna Janmashtami -- and trying to break a handi (earthen pot) filled with goodies, hung high up by our elders.

It was a joyous experience that culminated in a celebratory lunch with all the children in the chawl.

Over the years, however, the way Mumbai celebrates Dahi Handi has changed.

It is now a grander affair, often politicised.

Local politicians cordon off certain areas, erecting huge pandals with pots suspended on cranes, far beyond the reach of ordinary people.

Large groups of Govindas -- as the youngsters who break these handis are called -- roaming on open trucks, tempos, bikes and cars, blowing loud horns and dancing to even louder music can be disruptive and create a sense of unease within ordinary people trying to navigate crowded roads.

That's how I used to feel. But now, as I am older, and hopefully a bit wiser, I've begun to see things differently.

On August 27, while visiting my neighbourhood in Thakur Village, Kandivali, north west Mumbai, I was met with blaring music on the main road, cordoned off for the celebrations.

Dahi handi celeberations

All Photographs, Video: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The first sight that grabbed my attention was a young boy, completely uninhibited, dancing on his brother's shoulders with complete trust.

Dahi handi celeberation in Mumbai

The crowd that had gathered to see the breaking of the handi comprised a variety of people, which is what you will see at any sarvajanik festival in Munbai.

Some sported quirky headgear.

This young man belonged to a group that aimed to build the highest possible human pyramid, which is a popular trend these days because it promises a bigger cash prize from the political organisers.

The goal is not to break the handi. The goal is to form the highest possible human pyramid.

Dahi handi in Mumbai

It was a muggy night but when has that ever deterred Mumbaikars?

There were couples, families with young children and senior citizens, all enjoying the spectacle safely from a distance.

Dahi Handi Celeberations in Mumbai

The energy was infectious, a testament to the community spirit that festivals like Dahi Handi can foster.

 

Dahi handi celeberation in Thakur Village, Mumbai

There was a sprinkling of celeb dust as well, as a television actor graced the stage with a quick speech and good wishes for the Govindas.

To immerse yourself in the frenzy, do click on the video below:

 

Everyone joined in the spirit of the celebration, capturing their favourite moments on their cell phones.

Dahi handi celeberation in Thakur Village, Mumbai

Seeing this sea of people on the street even after sundown, I realised that these events, despite often being politicised, serve a purpose.

They bring people together, creating a shared experience that rekindles childhood memories.

Maybe these celebrations are exactly what we need to strengthen our community spirit, at least during festivals.

And last but not the least....

 

Mumbai Police keeping the city safe

A salute to the Mumbai Police, who brave all hardships and ensure the safety of everyone present.

Dahi Handi

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Blind Govindas Celebrate Dahi Handi
Blind Govindas Celebrate Dahi Handi
Guess Who Came To See Dahi Handi
Guess Who Came To See Dahi Handi
Patralekhaa-Raj Celebrate Janmashtami
Patralekhaa-Raj Celebrate Janmashtami
Covid Kills 1,700 People Globally A Week
Covid Kills 1,700 People Globally A Week
Rahul to cut short US trip in view of JK, H'yana polls
Rahul to cut short US trip in view of JK, H'yana polls
The E-Rickshaw Driver Who Won Big On KBC
The E-Rickshaw Driver Who Won Big On KBC
How Different Raakhee, Kriti Look At Same Age!
How Different Raakhee, Kriti Look At Same Age!

More like this

Lady Govindas Celebrate Dahi Handi

Lady Govindas Celebrate Dahi Handi

WATCH: Dahi Handi In Action!

WATCH: Dahi Handi In Action!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances