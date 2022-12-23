India Got How Much % Fitter In 2022?

India got 124% fitter in 2022, burning a total of 2,48,62,19,657 kCalories.

The pandemic has made a huge impact on our lives and lifestyle.

People across the world realised the value of health and fitness in our daily lives more than ever.

Apart from physical fitness, mental, emotional and overall well-being assumed top priority.

According to the year-end report released by fitness company Cult.fit, India got 124 per cent fitter in 2022.

Some more insights from the company that has 50 fitness centres spread across the country.

India's fitness story

26 to 28 years was the most active fitness age group<./li>

Dance was India's favourite group workout format, followed by HRX, strength and conditioning, yoga, and boxing.

7 pm to 8 pm was India's most preferred time slot for working out.

November was the fittest month of the year in 2022.

Tuesday was the most preferred day to work out, with Sunday being the least preferred.

Bengaluru on top

Bengaluru has the highest active fitness followers, followed by Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Mumbai.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon have the same workout format preference where they prefer to have access to the physical gyms, followed by having dance and HRX workout formats in their membership.

Mumbai's most loved workout format is dance.

How men and women work out

Out of the total active members, 36 per cent are female.

Approximately 77 per cent of users are less than 35 years old.

Women prefer morning time slots for their exercise and workouts, while male users prefer working out throughout the day with no slot preference.

Dance and yoga are favourite workouts

Dance fitness is a popular fitness format, among men and women.

HRX workouts are popular among most men, while women prefer yoga.

Dance and strength fitness format is popular among users who are less than 30 years old.

Yoga is more popular among users above 30 years old.

Women took 11 per cent more yoga classes than men.

