'Maxwell has pulled off the biggest heist!'

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell gets a huge from team-mate David Warner after winning the match against Afghanistan on Tuesday. Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Glenn Maxwell battled cramps and a resolute Afghanistan attack to single-handedly steer Australia to an improbable three-wicket victory in the World Cup match in Mumbai on Tuesday.



When Maxwell came out to bat, Australia were struggling on 49/4 before they slipped to 91/7. Maxwell, popularly known as 'Big Show', went on the counter-attack to script one of the greatest comebacks in the history of 50-overs cricket.

Mujeeb ur Rahman putting down a simple catch when Maxwell was on 33 could prove to be most costliest dropped catch.



Maxwell went on to smash a brilliant 201 off 128 balls, hitting 21 fours and 10 sixes during his knock - many of them on one leg as he became the first Australian to hit a double century in ODIs and the first to score a double century in a run chase in ODIs.



Maxwell's stunning knock was hailed by many of the present and formers cricketers on X:



Yuvraj Singh: Innings of a lifetime!! Hats off @Gmaxi_32



Ben Stokes: My goodness Maxi



Ian Bishop: That was just unbelievable from Glen Maxwell. Footwork is overrated. One of the most remarkable innings. Glenn Maxwell reminded us tonight about the intrinsic beauty, unpredictability and inspiring drama of this wonderful game. Thank you





Sachin Tendulkar: A wonderful knock by @IZadran18 to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from @Gmaxi_32 was more than enough to change their fortune.



From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been the best ODI knock I’ve seen in my life.



AB de Villiers: What a spectacular victory for Australia against Afghanistan! Maxwell's remarkable performance left us in awe. Congratulations to the entire team for their outstanding efforts.



Mohammad Kaif: Greatest odi knock ever !!!!!! #Maxwell



Michael Vaughan: The GREATEST ODI innings of time @Gmaxi_32 .. You could say the GREATEST innings of all time .. #CWC2023 #India





Virender Sehwag: Saw this coming. 200 in a run-chase, One of the all time great one day innings by Maxwell. @Gmaxi_32 was a man possessed and great support by @patcummins30. An innings to remember for a long long time . #AUSvsAFG



Shoaib Akhtar: An inning of courage, grit & determination @Gmaxi_32. No matter what the result is from here, this will be remembered.



Ravichandran Ashwin: Stunning from Maxi



Yuzvendra Chahal: Simply UNBELIEVABLE Maxwell has pulled off the biggest heist!