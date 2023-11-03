World Cup 2023: Who Are Top 5 Players From Each Country?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Top five players from each country after 33 World Cup 2023 games.

World Cup 2023 has completed 33 of 45 Group matches.

Today, we'll try to find out who are the five most valuable players from each of the ten competing teams.

We'll also identify a top player in every team who has so far failed to make the expected impact.

Afghanistan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan, right celebrates Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva's wicket in Pune, October 30, 2023. Photographs: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Player Runs Strike Rate Batting Points Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Points Catches/Stumpings Fielding Points MVPI Rashid Khan 56 88.9 49 7 4.9 273 3 15 337 Azmatullah Omarzai 203 97.6 198 5 7.4 113 1 5 316 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 43 122.9 51 6 5.6 203 1 5 259 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 224 99.6 223 0 - 0 1 35 258 Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 22.2 -5 6 5.5 198 1 5 198

Mohammed Nabi with MVPI of 193 is not in the top five.

Australia

IMAGE: David Warner. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Player Runs Strike Rate Batting Points Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Points Catches/Stumpings Fielding Points MVPI David Warner 413 112.5 459 0 - 0 6 30 489 Glenn Maxwell 196 148.5 260 4 4.8 170 2 40 470 Adam Zampa 19 46.3 -3 16 6.2 469 0 0 466 Pat Cummins 92 121.1 108 8 6.3 225 1 35 368 Josh Hazlewood 3 75 2 8 5.4 272 3 15 289

Steve Smith with MVPI of 136 is not in the top five.

Bangladesh

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan Miraj top-scored with 57 to help guide Bangladesh to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan at Dharamsala, October 7, 2023. Photograph: ICC/X

Player Runs Strike Rate Batting Points Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Points Catches/Stumpings Fielding Points MVPI Mehidy Hasan Miraz 169 74.1 110 9 5.5 300 2 10 420 Shakib Al Hasan 104 64.6 47 7 5.2 253 2 10 310 Mahmudullah 274 89.3 241 0 6.6 -3 4 35 273 Shoriful Islam 28 100 28 8 6.5 213 0 0 241 Litton Das 225 78.4 163 0 - 0 3 15 178

Mushfiqur Rahim with MVPI of 154 is not in the top five.

England

IMAGE: Adil Rashid celebrates a wicket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Player Runs Strike Rate Batting Points Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Points Catches/Stumpings Fielding Points MVPI Adil Rashid 71 95.9 68 8 5.1 284 1 5 357 Dawid Malan 236 105.8 249 0 - 0 0 0 249 Reece Topley 16 177.8 23 8 6.6 223 0 0 246 Jos Buttler 105 99.1 104 0 - 0 8 115 219 Mark Wood 85 130.8 105 4 6.3 105 1 5 215

Ben Stokes with MVPI of 91 is not in the top five (but he missed some early matches).

India

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates getting Pathum Nissanka lbw off the very first ball of the Sri Lankan innings at the Wankhede stadium, November 2, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Player Runs Strike Rate Batting Points Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Points Catches/Stumpings Fielding Points MVPI Jasprit Bumrah 17 65.4 8 15 3.7 584 1 5 597 Ravindra Jadeja 82 101.2 83 9 3.8 393 2 10 486 Rohit Sharma 402 119.6 468 0 - 0 1 5 473 Mohammed Shami 4 40 -2 14 4.3 458 0 0 456 Virat Kohli 442 89.5 390 0 4 1 5 25 416

Shubman Gill with MVPI of 215 is not in the top five (but he missed the first two matches).

The Netherlands

IMAGE: Bas de Leede hit a quick 67 off 68 balls against Pakistan at Hyderabad, October 6, 2023. Photograph: Netherlands/X

Player Runs Strike Rate Batting Points Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Points Catches/Stumpings Fielding Points MVPI Bas de Leede 114 71.3 68 11 7 281 4 50 399 Logan van Beek 120 80.5 91 9 5.8 280 2 10 381 Aryan Dutt 54 105.9 57 8 5 294 5 25 376 Paul van Meekeren 15 65.2 7 10 5.4 331 1 20 358 Colin Ackermann 153 78.9 112 5 4.8 190 2 25 327

Max ODowd with MVPI of 15 is not in the top five

New Zealand

IMAGE: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner grabs a catch out of thin air to dismiss Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi in the World Cup game at Chennai, October 18, 2023. Photograph: ICC/X

Player Runs Strike Rate Batting Points Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Points Catches/Stumpings Fielding Points MVPI Mitchell Santner 68 125.9 82 14 5 485 4 29 596 Rachin Ravindra 415 105.6 437 3 6.1 84 2 10 531 Glenn Phillips NZ 186 99.5 185 6 5.3 199 4 20 404 Trent Boult 19 82.6 15 10 5.1 359 3 24 398 Daryl Mitchell 346 105.2 363 0 11 -5 7 35 393

Tom Latham with MVPI of 195 is not in the top five.

Pakistan

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi is having a good World Cup. Photograph: PCB/X

Player Runs Strike Rate Batting Points Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Points Catches/Stumpings Fielding Points MVPI Shaheen Afridi 30 81.1 23 16 5.2 527 2 10 560 Mohammad Rizwan 359 98.9 355 0 - 0 9 60 415 Haris Rauf 18 81.8 14 12 6.5 330 1 5 349 Abdullah Shafique 332 95.1 315 0 - 0 2 10 325 Iftikhar Ahmed 139 117.8 160 2 5.1 89 2 10 259

Babar Azam with MVPI of 189 is not in the top five.

South Africa

IMAGE: Marco Jansen in action. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Player Runs Strike Rate Batting Points Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Points Catches/Stumpings Fielding Points MVPI Marco Jansen 143 128.8 175 16 5.8 489 3 15 679 Quinton de Kock 545 112.6 606 0 - 0 12 60 666 Heinrich Klaasen 315 151.4 422 0 - 0 8 40 462 Keshav Maharaj 48 78.7 35 11 4.9 393 4 20 448 Aiden Markram 362 117.5 416 0 5 4 2 10 430

David Miller with MVPI of 300 is not in the top five.

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Dilshan Madushanka celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket in the game at the Wankhede, November 2, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Player Runs Strike Rate Batting Points Wickets Economy Rate Bowling Points Catches/Stumpings Fielding Points MVPI Dilshan Madushanka 9 50 0 18 6.4 514 0 15 529 Kushal Mendis 269 121.7 317 0 - 0 7 155 472 Sadeera Samarawickrama 331 103.1 341 0 - 0 3 30 371 Kasun Rajitha 52 94.5 49 8 6.4 220 1 5 274 Pathum Nissanka 289 88.4 251 0 - 0 1 5 256

Mahesh Theekshana with MVPI of 156 is not in the top five.

