World Cup 2023: Who Are Top 5 Players From Each Country?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Top five players from each country after 33 World Cup 2023 games.
World Cup 2023 has completed 33 of 45 Group matches.
Today, we'll try to find out who are the five most valuable players from each of the ten competing teams.
We'll also identify a top player in every team who has so far failed to make the expected impact.
Afghanistan
|Player
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Batting Points
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Bowling Points
|Catches/Stumpings
|Fielding Points
|MVPI
|Rashid Khan
|56
|88.9
|49
|7
|4.9
|273
|3
|15
|337
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|203
|97.6
|198
|5
|7.4
|113
|1
|5
|316
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|43
|122.9
|51
|6
|5.6
|203
|1
|5
|259
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|224
|99.6
|223
|0
|-
|0
|1
|35
|258
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|2
|22.2
|-5
|6
|5.5
|198
|1
|5
|198
Mohammed Nabi with MVPI of 193 is not in the top five.
Australia
|Player
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Batting Points
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Bowling Points
|Catches/Stumpings
|Fielding Points
|MVPI
|David Warner
|413
|112.5
|459
|0
|-
|0
|6
|30
|489
|Glenn Maxwell
|196
|148.5
|260
|4
|4.8
|170
|2
|40
|470
|Adam Zampa
|19
|46.3
|-3
|16
|6.2
|469
|0
|0
|466
|Pat Cummins
|92
|121.1
|108
|8
|6.3
|225
|1
|35
|368
|Josh Hazlewood
|3
|75
|2
|8
|5.4
|272
|3
|15
|289
Steve Smith with MVPI of 136 is not in the top five.
Bangladesh
|Player
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Batting Points
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Bowling Points
|Catches/Stumpings
|Fielding Points
|MVPI
|Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|169
|74.1
|110
|9
|5.5
|300
|2
|10
|420
|Shakib Al Hasan
|104
|64.6
|47
|7
|5.2
|253
|2
|10
|310
|Mahmudullah
|274
|89.3
|241
|0
|6.6
|-3
|4
|35
|273
|Shoriful Islam
|28
|100
|28
|8
|6.5
|213
|0
|0
|241
|Litton Das
|225
|78.4
|163
|0
|-
|0
|3
|15
|178
Mushfiqur Rahim with MVPI of 154 is not in the top five.
England
|Player
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Batting Points
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Bowling Points
|Catches/Stumpings
|Fielding Points
|MVPI
|Adil Rashid
|71
|95.9
|68
|8
|5.1
|284
|1
|5
|357
|Dawid Malan
|236
|105.8
|249
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|249
|Reece Topley
|16
|177.8
|23
|8
|6.6
|223
|0
|0
|246
|Jos Buttler
|105
|99.1
|104
|0
|-
|0
|8
|115
|219
|Mark Wood
|85
|130.8
|105
|4
|6.3
|105
|1
|5
|215
Ben Stokes with MVPI of 91 is not in the top five (but he missed some early matches).
India
|Player
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Batting Points
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Bowling Points
|Catches/Stumpings
|Fielding Points
|MVPI
|Jasprit Bumrah
|17
|65.4
|8
|15
|3.7
|584
|1
|5
|597
|Ravindra Jadeja
|82
|101.2
|83
|9
|3.8
|393
|2
|10
|486
|Rohit Sharma
|402
|119.6
|468
|0
|-
|0
|1
|5
|473
|Mohammed Shami
|4
|40
|-2
|14
|4.3
|458
|0
|0
|456
|Virat Kohli
|442
|89.5
|390
|0
|4
|1
|5
|25
|416
Shubman Gill with MVPI of 215 is not in the top five (but he missed the first two matches).
The Netherlands
|Player
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Batting Points
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Bowling Points
|Catches/Stumpings
|Fielding Points
|MVPI
|Bas de Leede
|114
|71.3
|68
|11
|7
|281
|4
|50
|399
|Logan van Beek
|120
|80.5
|91
|9
|5.8
|280
|2
|10
|381
|Aryan Dutt
|54
|105.9
|57
|8
|5
|294
|5
|25
|376
|Paul van Meekeren
|15
|65.2
|7
|10
|5.4
|331
|1
|20
|358
|Colin Ackermann
|153
|78.9
|112
|5
|4.8
|190
|2
|25
|327
Max ODowd with MVPI of 15 is not in the top five
New Zealand
|Player
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Batting Points
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Bowling Points
|Catches/Stumpings
|Fielding Points
|MVPI
|Mitchell Santner
|68
|125.9
|82
|14
|5
|485
|4
|29
|596
|Rachin Ravindra
|415
|105.6
|437
|3
|6.1
|84
|2
|10
|531
|Glenn Phillips
|NZ
|186
|99.5
|185
|6
|5.3
|199
|4
|20
|404
|Trent Boult
|19
|82.6
|15
|10
|5.1
|359
|3
|24
|398
|Daryl Mitchell
|346
|105.2
|363
|0
|11
|-5
|7
|35
|393
Tom Latham with MVPI of 195 is not in the top five.
Pakistan
|Player
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Batting Points
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Bowling Points
|Catches/Stumpings
|Fielding Points
|MVPI
|Shaheen Afridi
|30
|81.1
|23
|16
|5.2
|527
|2
|10
|560
|Mohammad Rizwan
|359
|98.9
|355
|0
|-
|0
|9
|60
|415
|Haris Rauf
|18
|81.8
|14
|12
|6.5
|330
|1
|5
|349
|Abdullah Shafique
|332
|95.1
|315
|0
|-
|0
|2
|10
|325
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|139
|117.8
|160
|2
|5.1
|89
|2
|10
|259
Babar Azam with MVPI of 189 is not in the top five.
South Africa
|Player
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Batting Points
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Bowling Points
|Catches/Stumpings
|Fielding Points
|MVPI
|Marco Jansen
|143
|128.8
|175
|16
|5.8
|489
|3
|15
|679
|Quinton de Kock
|545
|112.6
|606
|0
|-
|0
|12
|60
|666
|Heinrich Klaasen
|315
|151.4
|422
|0
|-
|0
|8
|40
|462
|Keshav Maharaj
|48
|78.7
|35
|11
|4.9
|393
|4
|20
|448
|Aiden Markram
|362
|117.5
|416
|0
|5
|4
|2
|10
|430
David Miller with MVPI of 300 is not in the top five.
Sri Lanka
|Player
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Batting Points
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Bowling Points
|Catches/Stumpings
|Fielding Points
|MVPI
|Dilshan Madushanka
|9
|50
|0
|18
|6.4
|514
|0
|15
|529
|Kushal Mendis
|269
|121.7
|317
|0
|-
|0
|7
|155
|472
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|331
|103.1
|341
|0
|-
|0
|3
|30
|371
|Kasun Rajitha
|52
|94.5
|49
|8
|6.4
|220
|1
|5
|274
|Pathum Nissanka
|289
|88.4
|251
|0
|-
|0
|1
|5
|256
Mahesh Theekshana with MVPI of 156 is not in the top five.
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com