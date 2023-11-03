News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup 2023: Who Are Top 5 Players From Each Country?

World Cup 2023: Who Are Top 5 Players From Each Country?

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
November 03, 2023 13:42 IST
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Top five players from each country after 33 World Cup 2023 games.

World Cup 2023 has completed 33 of 45 Group matches.

Today, we'll try to find out who are the five most valuable players from each of the ten competing teams.

We'll also identify a top player in every team who has so far failed to make the expected impact.

Afghanistan

IMAGE: Rashid Khan, right celebrates Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva's wicket in Pune, October 30, 2023. Photographs: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X
PlayerRunsStrike RateBatting PointsWicketsEconomy RateBowling PointsCatches/StumpingsFielding PointsMVPI
Rashid Khan 56 88.9 49 7 4.9 273 3 15 337
Azmatullah Omarzai 203 97.6 198 5 7.4 113 1 5 316
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 43 122.9 51 6 5.6 203 1 5 259
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 224 99.6 223 0 - 0 1 35 258
Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 22.2 -5 6 5.5 198 1 5 198

Mohammed Nabi with MVPI of 193 is not in the top five.

 

Australia

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
PlayerRunsStrike RateBatting PointsWicketsEconomy RateBowling PointsCatches/StumpingsFielding PointsMVPI
David Warner 413 112.5 459 0 - 0 6 30 489
Glenn Maxwell 196 148.5 260 4 4.8 170 2 40 470
Adam Zampa 19 46.3 -3 16 6.2 469 0 0 466
Pat Cummins 92 121.1 108 8 6.3 225 1 35 368
Josh Hazlewood 3 75 2 8 5.4 272 3 15 289

Steve Smith with MVPI of 136 is not in the top five.

 

Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraj

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan Miraj top-scored with 57 to help guide Bangladesh to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan at Dharamsala, October 7, 2023. Photograph: ICC/X
PlayerRunsStrike RateBatting PointsWicketsEconomy RateBowling PointsCatches/StumpingsFielding PointsMVPI
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 169 74.1 110 9 5.5 300 2 10 420
Shakib Al Hasan 104 64.6 47 7 5.2 253 2 10 310
Mahmudullah 274 89.3 241 0 6.6 -3 4 35 273
Shoriful Islam 28 100 28 8 6.5 213 0 0 241
Litton Das 225 78.4 163 0 - 0 3 15 178

Mushfiqur Rahim with MVPI of 154 is not in the top five.

 

England

IMAGE: Adil Rashid celebrates a wicket. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
PlayerRunsStrike RateBatting PointsWicketsEconomy RateBowling PointsCatches/StumpingsFielding PointsMVPI
Adil Rashid 71 95.9 68 8 5.1 284 1 5 357
Dawid Malan 236 105.8 249 0 - 0 0 0 249
Reece Topley 16 177.8 23 8 6.6 223 0 0 246
Jos Buttler 105 99.1 104 0 - 0 8 115 219
Mark Wood 85 130.8 105 4 6.3 105 1 5 215

Ben Stokes with MVPI of 91 is not in the top five (but he missed some early matches).

 

India

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates getting Pathum Nissanka lbw off the very first ball of the Sri Lankan innings at the Wankhede stadium, November 2, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
PlayerRunsStrike RateBatting PointsWicketsEconomy RateBowling PointsCatches/StumpingsFielding PointsMVPI
Jasprit Bumrah 17 65.4 8 15 3.7 584 1 5 597
Ravindra Jadeja 82 101.2 83 9 3.8 393 2 10 486
Rohit Sharma 402 119.6 468 0 - 0 1 5 473
Mohammed Shami 4 40 -2 14 4.3 458 0 0 456
Virat Kohli 442 89.5 390 0 4 1 5 25 416

Shubman Gill with MVPI of 215 is not in the top five (but he missed the first two matches).

 

The Netherlands

Bas de Leede

IMAGE: Bas de Leede hit a quick 67 off 68 balls against Pakistan at Hyderabad, October 6, 2023. Photograph: Netherlands/X
PlayerRunsStrike RateBatting PointsWicketsEconomy RateBowling PointsCatches/StumpingsFielding PointsMVPI
Bas de Leede 114 71.3 68 11 7 281 4 50 399
Logan van Beek 120 80.5 91 9 5.8 280 2 10 381
Aryan Dutt 54 105.9 57 8 5 294 5 25 376
Paul van Meekeren 15 65.2 7 10 5.4 331 1 20 358
Colin Ackermann 153 78.9 112 5 4.8 190 2 25 327

Max ODowd with MVPI of 15 is not in the top five

 

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner

IMAGE: New Zealand's Mitchell Santner grabs a catch out of thin air to dismiss Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi in the World Cup game at Chennai, October 18, 2023. Photograph: ICC/X
PlayerRunsStrike RateBatting PointsWicketsEconomy RateBowling PointsCatches/StumpingsFielding PointsMVPI
Mitchell Santner 68 125.9 82 14 5 485 4 29 596
Rachin Ravindra 415 105.6 437 3 6.1 84 2 10 531
Glenn Phillips NZ 186 99.5 185 6 5.3 199 4 20 404
Trent Boult 19 82.6 15 10 5.1 359 3 24 398
Daryl Mitchell 346 105.2 363 0 11 -5 7 35 393

Tom Latham with MVPI of 195 is not in the top five.

 

Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi is having a good World Cup. Photograph: PCB/X
PlayerRunsStrike RateBatting PointsWicketsEconomy RateBowling PointsCatches/StumpingsFielding PointsMVPI
Shaheen Afridi 30 81.1 23 16 5.2 527 2 10 560
Mohammad Rizwan 359 98.9 355 0 - 0 9 60 415
Haris Rauf 18 81.8 14 12 6.5 330 1 5 349
Abdullah Shafique 332 95.1 315 0 - 0 2 10 325
Iftikhar Ahmed 139 117.8 160 2 5.1 89 2 10 259

Babar Azam with MVPI of 189 is not in the top five.

 

South Africa

IMAGE: Marco Jansen in action. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
PlayerRunsStrike RateBatting PointsWicketsEconomy RateBowling PointsCatches/StumpingsFielding PointsMVPI
Marco Jansen 143 128.8 175 16 5.8 489 3 15 679
Quinton de Kock 545 112.6 606 0 - 0 12 60 666
Heinrich Klaasen 315 151.4 422 0 - 0 8 40 462
Keshav Maharaj 48 78.7 35 11 4.9 393 4 20 448
Aiden Markram 362 117.5 416 0 5 4 2 10 430

David Miller with MVPI of 300 is not in the top five.

 

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Dilshan Madushanka celebrates Virat Kohli's wicket in the game at the Wankhede, November 2, 2023. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
PlayerRunsStrike RateBatting PointsWicketsEconomy RateBowling PointsCatches/StumpingsFielding PointsMVPI
Dilshan Madushanka 9 50 0 18 6.4 514 0 15 529
Kushal Mendis 269 121.7 317 0 - 0 7 155 472
Sadeera Samarawickrama 331 103.1 341 0 - 0 3 30 371
Kasun Rajitha 52 94.5 49 8 6.4 220 1 5 274
Pathum Nissanka 289 88.4 251 0 - 0 1 5 256

Mahesh Theekshana with MVPI of 156 is not in the top five.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
