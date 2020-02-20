Who are India's MOST VALUABLE ODI players?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify India's most valuable players in ODI games this season.
Virat Kohli, despite a small blip in performance, is still India's most valuable ODI player (MVPI: 1285), with Rohit Sharma (1278) just a handshake behind.
Ravindra Jadeja confirms that he's India's best all-rounder in Hardik Pandya's absence, and, if K L Rahul remains wicket-keeper, it's possible for both of them to play every ODI game.
India's Most Valuable ODI players in 2019-2020 (21 matches so far)
|Rank
|Player
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike_Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Matches
|MVPI
|1
|Virat Kohli
|1,024
|97
|5
|96.4
|0
|0
|21
|1285
|2
|Rohit Sharma
|1,105
|117
|22
|96.7
|0
|0
|18
|1278
|3
|Lokesh Rahul
|896
|72
|20
|89.7
|0
|0
|18
|1012
|4
|Ravindra Jadeja
|261
|17
|6
|102
|13
|5
|14
|746
|5
|Mohammed Shami
|16
|1
|0
|57.1
|31
|6.1
|14
|697
|6
|Shreyas Iyer
|538
|51
|14
|103
|0
|13
|12
|689
|7
|Jasprit Bumrah
|1
|0
|0
|50
|19
|4.7
|15
|523
|8
|Hardik Pandya
|226
|21
|4
|112
|10
|5.7
|9
|510
|9
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|15
|2
|0
|88.2
|19
|5.7
|11
|447
|10
|Shikhar Dhawan
|333
|44
|2
|97.7
|0
|0
|8
|387
|11
|Kuldeep Yadav
|18
|2
|0
|106
|17
|5.6
|16
|373
|12
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|3
|0
|0
|50
|14
|5.2
|9
|358
|13
|Rishabh Pant
|281
|30
|7
|96.9
|0
|0
|11
|341
|14
|MS Dhoni
|273
|20
|5
|87.8
|0
|0
|9
|337
|15
|Kedar Jadhav
|215
|20
|4
|96.8
|0
|5.2
|14
|289
|16
|Navdeep Saini
|53
|7
|2
|96.4
|5
|6.3
|5
|139
|17
|Vijay Shankar
|58
|6
|0
|77.3
|2
|4.1
|3
|131
|18
|Shardul Thakur
|55
|8
|1
|149
|6
|7.6
|6
|107
|19
|Prithvi Shaw
|84
|12
|2
|102
|0
|0
|3
|100
|20
|Manish Pandey
|52
|4
|0
|92.9
|0
|0
|3
|67
|21
|Khaleel Ahmed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.5
|3
|58
|22
|Mayank Agarwal
|36
|6
|0
|92.3
|0
|0
|3
|45
|23
|Deepak Chahar
|6
|0
|0
|75
|1
|5.4
|2
|23
|24
|Dinesh Karthik
|14
|2
|0
|41.2
|0
|0
|3
|15
|25
|Shivam Dube
|9
|1
|0
|150
|0
|8.7
|1
|-16
Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.
More from rediff