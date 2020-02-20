Who are India's MOST VALUABLE ODI players?

February 20, 2020 09:54 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji identify India's most valuable players in ODI games this season.

Virat Kohli, despite a small blip in performance, is still India's most valuable ODI player (MVPI: 1285), with Rohit Sharma (1278) just a handshake behind.

Ravindra Jadeja confirms that he's India's best all-rounder in Hardik Pandya's absence, and, if K L Rahul remains wicket-keeper, it's possible for both of them to play every ODI game.

India's Most Valuable ODI players in 2019-2020 (21 matches so far)

IMAGE: Virat Kohli plays the pull shot for a boundary. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Rank Player Runs 4s 6s Strike_Rate Wickets Economy Rate Matches MVPI 1 Virat Kohli 1,024 97 5 96.4 0 0 21 1285 2 Rohit Sharma 1,105 117 22 96.7 0 0 18 1278 3 Lokesh Rahul 896 72 20 89.7 0 0 18 1012 4 Ravindra Jadeja 261 17 6 102 13 5 14 746 5 Mohammed Shami 16 1 0 57.1 31 6.1 14 697 6 Shreyas Iyer 538 51 14 103 0 13 12 689 7 Jasprit Bumrah 1 0 0 50 19 4.7 15 523 8 Hardik Pandya 226 21 4 112 10 5.7 9 510 9 Yuzvendra Chahal 15 2 0 88.2 19 5.7 11 447 10 Shikhar Dhawan 333 44 2 97.7 0 0 8 387 11 Kuldeep Yadav 18 2 0 106 17 5.6 16 373 12 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3 0 0 50 14 5.2 9 358 13 Rishabh Pant 281 30 7 96.9 0 0 11 341 14 MS Dhoni 273 20 5 87.8 0 0 9 337 15 Kedar Jadhav 215 20 4 96.8 0 5.2 14 289 16 Navdeep Saini 53 7 2 96.4 5 6.3 5 139 17 Vijay Shankar 58 6 0 77.3 2 4.1 3 131 18 Shardul Thakur 55 8 1 149 6 7.6 6 107 19 Prithvi Shaw 84 12 2 102 0 0 3 100 20 Manish Pandey 52 4 0 92.9 0 0 3 67 21 Khaleel Ahmed 0 0 0 0 4 7.5 3 58 22 Mayank Agarwal 36 6 0 92.3 0 0 3 45 23 Deepak Chahar 6 0 0 75 1 5.4 2 23 24 Dinesh Karthik 14 2 0 41.2 0 0 3 15 25 Shivam Dube 9 1 0 150 0 8.7 1 -16

Most Valuable Player Index = Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.