India-NZ ODI series: Meet Most Valuable Players

February 17, 2020 15:53 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the Most Valuable Players of the India-New Zealand ODI series.

IMAGE: K L Rahul plays the ramp shot. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

India's 3-0 loss to New Zealand was most unexpected, but, on hindsight, it is easy to guess what went wrong.

First, India bowled rather poorly (Jasprit Bumrah didn't get a single wicket!), and didn't field too well either.

Second, India were without their regular openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, and Virat Kohli appeared somewhat listless.

K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer batted very well (which was reassuring) but that wasn't enough.

Third, and this is the most worrying, India seemed to think that it wasn't an 'important' year for ODIs.

So, there was some unnecessary experimentation.

Shardul Thakur was given too many chances (and didn't help his cause), Mohammed Shami didn't need that rest (he takes a while to get fully charged up) and Rishabh Pant must surely be considered a far more promising batting prospect (even if his wicket-keeping has taken a bit of a dive) than Kedar Jadhav (especially if he isn't asked to bowl).

It was almost as if India didn't want that ODI series in a T20 World Cup year, and before a test series where success could fetch immense adulation and as many as 120 test match points.

But Rahul (MVPI: 276) used the series to establish that he's indisputably India's third best batsman, and Shreyas Iyer (MVPI: 262) offered cause for bewilderment as you wonder why India didn't find its No 4 when you needed him most in 2019.

For New Zealand, Ross Taylor (246) made amends for his poor display in the T20 series, Martin Guptill (216) again posed the question about why he's so good playing at home, and so much poorer away, and Kyle Jamieson announced himself to be an exciting prospect.

However Tim Southee (58) and Mitchell Santner (10) appear to be real worries.

Recall that the Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses the player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

Most Valuable Players of the India-New Zealand series

Rank Player Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy rate Games MVPI 1 Lokesh Rahul 204 112 12 8 110.3 0 - 3 276 2 Shreyas Iyer 217 103 27 2 95.6 0 - 3 262 3 Ross Taylor 194 109 17 6 110.2 0 - 3 246 4 Martin Guptill 177 79 15 7 106.6 0 - 3 216 5 Henry Nicholls 199 80 25 0 81.6 0 - 3 200 6 Colin de Grandhomme 64 58 7 3 168.4 3 5 3 199 7 Tom Latham 108 69 11 2 112.5 0 - 3 171 8 Yuzvendra Chahal 10 10 1 0 83.3 6 5.3 2 160 9 Ravindra Jadeja 63 55 3 1 78.8 2 4.8 3 140 10 Kyle Jamieson 25 25 1 2 104.2 3 4.8 2 120 11 Kane Willamson 91 69 10 2 115.2 0 - 2 116 12 Virat Kohli 75 51 7 1 75 0 - 3 114 13 Prithvi Shaw 84 40 12 2 102.4 0 - 3 100 14 Hamish Bennet 0 0 0 0 - 6 6.9 3 96 15 James Neesham 31 19 2 1 70.5 2 6 3 61 16 Shardul Thakur 25 18 4 0 119 4 8.1 3 59 17 Tim Southee 3 3 0 0 30 4 6.4 3 58 18 Kedar Jadhav 35 26 4 1 83.3 0 - 2 45 19 Mayank Agarwal 36 32 6 0 92.3 0 - 3 45 20 Manish Pandey 42 42 2 0 87.5 0 - 1 44 21 Navdeep Saini 53 45 7 2 96.4 0 6.4 2 44 22 Tom Blundell 31 22 4 0 88.6 0 - 2 38 23 Ish Sodhi 0 0 0 0 - 1 6.8 1 18 24 Kuldeep Yadav 0 0 0 0 - 2 8.4 1 16 25 Mohammed Shami 0 0 0 0 - 1 6.9 1 13 26 Mitchell Santner 12 12 1 1 133.3 0 5.9 2 10 27 Jasprit Bumrah 0 1 0 0 0 0 5.6 3 -18

Most Valuable Player Index=Sum of batting, bowling and fielding points. *Run outs are counted as 1 (wicket) for a direct hit, and 0.5 (wicket) if the fielder is an equal participant in a run out dismissal.