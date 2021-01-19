News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nothing surpasses this: Shastri after series win at Gabba

Nothing surpasses this: Shastri after series win at Gabba

Source: PTI
January 19, 2021 16:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Siraj runs in to hug Rishabh Pant after the latter scored the winning runs against Australia at The Gabba on Tuesday

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj runs in to hug Rishabh Pant after the latter scored the winning runs against Australia at The Gabba on Tuesday. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday described his injury-hit side's gritty Test series victory over Australia as "unreal", especially after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36.

 

"It is the toughest tour ever. Nothing surpasses this. After 36 all out, this is unreal," Shastri said after the three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test here which sealed the series 2-1 in favour of the tourists.

"Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up is not in our vocabulary."

India retained the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with the historic win at The Gabba, successfully chasing a 328-run target.

Rishabh Pant (89 not out off 138 intimidated the Australians with his breathtaking strokeplay, ending the home team's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the 'Fortress Gabba' on Tuesday.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Here's what Pant said after scoring the winning runs
Here's what Pant said after scoring the winning runs
PIX: India score incredible win over Aus to win series
PIX: India score incredible win over Aus to win series
We were outplayed by tough Indian side: Aussie captain
We were outplayed by tough Indian side: Aussie captain
'Learnt a lesson, never ever underestimate India'
'Learnt a lesson, never ever underestimate India'
SC-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21: Member
SC-appointed panel to meet farmers on Jan 21: Member
Guj: 14 labourers, baby girl crushed to death by truck
Guj: 14 labourers, baby girl crushed to death by truck
Congratulate Team India!
Congratulate Team India!

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PIX: Joyous scenes at the Gabba

PIX: Joyous scenes at the Gabba

PICS: How India stole the thunder Down Under...

PICS: How India stole the thunder Down Under...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use