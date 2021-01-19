Nothing surpasses this: Shastri after series win at Gabba

Source:

January 19, 2021 16:09 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj runs in to hug Rishabh Pant after the latter scored the winning runs against Australia at The Gabba on Tuesday. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday described his injury-hit side's gritty Test series victory over Australia as "unreal", especially after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors were dismissed for their lowest Test score of 36.

"It is the toughest tour ever. Nothing surpasses this. After 36 all out, this is unreal," Shastri said after the three-wicket win in the fourth and final Test here which sealed the series 2-1 in favour of the tourists.

"Feeling defeated is one thing but giving up is not in our vocabulary."

India retained the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with the historic win at The Gabba, successfully chasing a 328-run target.

Rishabh Pant (89 not out off 138 intimidated the Australians with his breathtaking strokeplay, ending the home team's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the 'Fortress Gabba' on Tuesday.