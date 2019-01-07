This is my biggest achievement: Kohli

January 07, 2019 11:57 IST

'To lead these players is an honour and a privilege. They make the captain look good.'

IMAGE: Captain Virat Kohli, left, celebrates with his players after winning the Test series against Australia in Sydney on Monday. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli termed his team's historic 2-1 series win on Australia soil as his 'biggest achievement' which will give the current team a 'different identity'.

Eight years back at the Wankhede, Kohli was the youngest member of a star-studded team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni which lifted the World Cup but this according to him will remain on 'top of the pile'.



"By far this is my best achievement, has to be on top of the pile. When we won the World Cup, I was a young player. I saw the others getting emotional. This series will give us a different identity as a team. What we have been able to achieve is something to be really proud of," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony in Sydney on Monday.



It was at Sydney that Kohli was annointed with permanent Test captaincy and it is at the very ground that he created an epic chapter in Indian cricket history.



"Our transition started here when I became the captain for the first time. Only one word to say, I am proud. To lead these players is an honour and a privilege. They make the captain look good. Definitely deserve to enjoy this moment," the elated skipper said.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Kohli was all praise for Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's stand-out performer in the series apart from Jasprit Bumrah. He also lauded young Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant.



"Want to give a special mention to Pujara. He is one guy always willing to accept things. He is the nicest man around. A special mention to Mayank Agarwal too, to come in on Boxing Day and play like that against a high quality attack. Someone like Rishabh as well, coming into his own and dominating attacks," he said.



The bowling attack has performed through the year and Kohli got another opportunity to laud their efforts.



"We knew once the batsmen score, our bowlers are lethal. The way the bowlers have dictated terms in this series. And not just this one, the previous two tours as well. I have not seen happen in Indian cricket. They don't look at a pitch and think there is nothing for us. It's a revelation for Indian cricket and a learning for the other bowlers back home."



"They (pacers) definitely deserve to be here and breaking record of the great West Indian fast bowlers (aggregate wickets in a calendar year) is no mean feat," the skipper reminded.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara, centre, celebrates with his team-mates. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Kohli termed this win as a stepping stone for a team which is still young in terms of average age.



"Definitely, this is just the stepping stone for us. The average age in the team is quite low. The most important thing for us have been belief. Our intent has always been good, and that is to take Indian cricket forward. We had that in South Africa and in England, and when you are working in the right direction then God knows you are honest. We want to do the best for Indian cricket, and this is outstanding, but it's just a stepping stone.

Kohli had words of encouragement for the Australian team which has struggled throughout the series.



"Australia are always going to be competitive. Every team goes through a transition, and their dominance kept world cricket exciting for so many years. I am sure they will regroup as a side and play some exciting cricket in the future."

IMAGE: The Indian players shake a leg to celebrate winning the Test series against Australia. Photograph: Mark Evans/Getty Images

After a hard grind of 19 days of Test cricket, the India captain said that the team deserves to unwind.



"Celebrations are going to run long into the night I can assure you. Now we have got no more Test cricket and no more alarms in the morning. Crowds have been outstanding. They have never let us feel we are playing away from home. They have come in numbers in every stadium," Kohli said.