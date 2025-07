Revealed! How Akash exploited crack in Edgbaston pitch

On Day five of the second Test at Edgbaston, Akash Deep got one length ball to hit the crack and nip back sharply to hit Harry Brooks' pads.

IMAGE: Akash Deep dismantled England's batting line-up with a career-best 6 for 99 in the second innings, adding to his 4 for 88 in the first, to finish with 10 wickets in the match. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes on Sunday lauded the ‘incredible' skillset of Akash Deep following the Indian pacer's 10-wicket match haul at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Playing his first game of the series, Akash Deep picked up a match haul of 10 wickets to fashion a famous win for India.

The hallmark of his effort was relentlessly attacking the stumps from a good length and using the angles effectively. He was able to generate the most amount of seam movement in the match.

On Sunday, he got one length ball to hit the crack and nip back sharply to hit Harry Brooks' pads. The England batter could not do anything about that peach.

“I thought Akash exposed that crack last night and this morning. His ability to use and change his angles consistently and still be so accurate. He was zoning in on that crack. That one Harry Brook got this morning you cant do anything about that.

“Standing at the other end when Jamie Smith got a couple of those early on. It was seaming a foot off it. Incredible skillful to hone in on that zone while still changing his angles on the crease. I thought it was good,” said Stokes after the 336-run loss.

Resuming the day at 72 for three, England could only bat 52.1 overs on day five in the improbable chase of 608. The Stokes-led side does not believe in draws but the captain said in as many words the target was out of reach.

“300 and something is obviously a big margin (for the defeat). We knew what task we had ahead of us going into when we first went out to bat. That changed when you lose three wickets last night and lose two early wickets.

“The task today was batting out the 80 overs. The result we always try to push towards and look for was beyond. The way address that and going into our shells and into our bunkers and looking to play in certain way is one way you could look at it but for us as a batting unit to go out and bat the 80 overs was to go and play the way we play and focus on the fact we knew we had to bat 80 overs."

“300 and something is obviously a big deficit but India pushed to get 600 for some obvious reasons,” he said about India's delayed declaration on day four.

Asked to pick important moments of the game, Stokes said: “There were two moments in the game. Having them 200 for five and then not quite being able to blast them open, like we know that we can.

“They ended up getting a big first innings total, obviously after us having a good start, having them five down for not too many on the board.

"Then obviously being 80 for five in reply to the first innings, it's obviously going to be tough to get back into a position where you look to push on and be on the winning side at the end of the game.”

"We nicked a few more than India did. It's one of those, where we went past the bat a few times, had a few nicks go in the game. We nicked them and India caught them. It can be such a frustrating game some times and be out there to watch this stuff unfold in front of you.

“That's why you love it, being part of the emotions of this game. That is part of what makes Test cricket a game people love watching, a little bit of luck here and there and you are the team on top. They played better as an all round unit, batting and bowling this week. We were in that position last week,” Stokes added.