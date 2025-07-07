Records Smashed! Inside India's Finest Away Test Win

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's marathon run-fest, Akash Deep's sensational bowling, and a clinical team effort powered India to its biggest overseas Test win by runs. Photograph: BCCI/X

India's resounding 336 run victory over England at Edgbaston in the second Test of the 2025 series wasn't just a series-levelling statement -- it was a landmark performance defined by individual brilliance, record-breaking feats, and statistical marvels.

India didn't just win a Test at Edgbaston -- they shattered a long-standing barrier. Shubman Gill's marathon run-fest, Akash Deep's sensational bowling, and a clinical team effort powered India to its biggest overseas Test win by runs -- and the first-ever triumph at this elusive venue.

It took 19 Tests and nearly six decades for an Asian team to conquer Edgbaston. When the breakthrough finally came, it was emphatic. The match delivered standout performances, shattered long-held records, and marked one of India's most dominant away victories.

From historic team totals to wicketkeeping milestones and batting heroics, this Test has rightfully earned its place among the most extraordinary chapters in Indian cricket.

Take a look at the numbers and narratives that made this Test one for the ages.

India's Biggest Away Test Wins (By Runs)

India's 336 run triumph over England at Edgbaston in 2025 is now its largest victory by runs in overseas Test cricket. This emphatic win surpassed the previous best -- a 318 run win against the West Indies in North Sound in 2019.

Other major overseas victories include a 304 run win against Sri Lanka in Galle (2017), a 295 run win over Australia in Perth (2024), and a 279 run win against England at Leeds back in 1986.

19 Tests Later, Asia Finally Wins at Edgbaston

IMAGE: It is the longest wait for an Asian team to win a Test at a venue outside the subcontinent. Photograph: BCCI/X

This was the 19th Test played by an Asian side at Edgbaston -- and the first time one of them emerged victorious.

It is the longest wait for an Asian team to win a Test at a venue outside the subcontinent.

For India, the 2025 Test marked its ninth appearance at Edgbaston -- a venue that had long been a fortress for England against Asian teams. Prior to this match, India had suffered seven defeats and managed just one draw at the ground.

The commanding 336 run victory not only ended that drought but also secured India's first-ever win at Edgbaston, making it a truly historic occasion.

Gill's Monster Match Haul Among Test Greats

IMAGE: Shubman Gill broke the record for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Shubman Gill scored 269 in the first innings and followed it with 161 in the second, tallying 430 runs -- the most by an Indian in a single Test, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar's 344 in 1971.

He also broke the record for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test, overtaking Virat Kohli's 293 against Sri Lanka (2017).

Double and Century in Same Test

Gill became only the second Indian after Gavaskar to score a double century and a century in the same Test.

Unique 250+ and 150+ Feat

He is only the second player in Test history to score 250+ and 150+ in the same match.

Elite Company

Gill joined the legendary Allan Border as the only batters to score 150+ in both innings of a Test. He became only the second player after Virat Kohli to hit three hundreds in his first two Tests as captain.

Gill became the third Asian to score 300+ in a Test in SENA countries (after Dravid & Tendulkar). He hit eight sixes in the second innings — the most by an Indian captain in a Test innings.

Youngest Indian Captain to Win a Test Overseas

At 25 years and 301 days, Gill became the youngest Indian skipper to win a Test abroad, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar (26 years, 202 days versus New Zealand, 1976).

Akash Deep’s Record-Breaking Performance

IMAGE: Akash Deep's dismissal of Joe Root was described by Sachin Tendulkar as the 'ball of the series.' Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Akash Deep etched his name into history with match figures of 10 for 187 -- the best by an Indian bowler in a Test in England, surpassing Chetan Sharma's 10 for 188 at Edgbaston in 1986. He became only the second Indian ever to claim a 10-wicket match haul in England.

His 6 for 99 in the second innings helped dismantle England on a pitch that offered little assistance to bowlers. Notably, his dismissal of Joe Root was described by Sachin Tendulkar as the 'ball of the series'. Tendulkar also hailed Akash as the 'standout bowler' of the match.

Record Team and Match Aggregates

IMAGE: The total match aggregate of 1,692 is the highest in the history of India-England Tests. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India's aggregate of 1,014 runs (587 and 427/6d) in this Test is the second-highest ever by a team in a winning cause, behind only Australia's 1,028 at The Oval in 1934.

The total match aggregate of ,1692 is the highest in the history of India-England Tests. Notably, in the previous Test at Headingley, India had scored 835 runs -- its highest ever in a match that ended in defeat.

Pant and Smith Set New Benchmark for Wicketkeepers

IMAGE: Jamie Smith celebrates his half century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Jamie Smith amassed 272 runs across two innings (184* and 88) -- the third-most by a designated wicket-keeper in a Test, behind Andy Flower's 341 and 287. Smith's tally is also the highest by an England wicket-keeper, overtaking Alec Stewart's 204 against South Africa in 1998.

Rishabh Pant and Jamie Smith have combined for 698 runs so far in the series -- the highest aggregate by wicket-keepers in a Test series in England, surpassing 674 runs in Ashes 1993 -- Alec Stewart (378) and Ian Healy (296)

It's also the third-highest combined total by wicket-keepers in any Test series, underlining the remarkable impact both have had with the bat in this series.

England's Unwanted Record: Six Ducks in a Test Innings

This Test was the first in history to feature two 150+ scores and six ducks in a single innings. It was also the first 400+ total to include six ducks in the first innings. Overall, Seven English players registered ducks in the match -- a first for the team and a joint Test record.