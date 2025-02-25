Vote! India's Best Wins Over Pakistan

IMAGE: Shaheen Afridi congratulates Virat Kohli and Axar Patel after India's victory over Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI

Virat Kohli's century steered India to a thumping six wicket victory against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday.



India thus continued their superb run against Pakistan in ICC tournaments. While in the Champions Trophy, the two teams have won three games each, India enjoy an unbeaten record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cups, winning all eight games played so far.



In the T20 World Cup also, India enjoy a superior head-to-head record with seven victories from eight games, including a bowl-out after a tied match in the 2007 T20 World Cup.



A look at India's best victories over Pakistan in ICC Tournaments:



2007 T20 World Cup Final, Johannesburg

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the 2007 T20 World Cup after defeating Pakistan in the final. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

India's triumph in the 2007 T20 World Cup final remains one of its greatest victories over Pakistan.



Led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a young Indian side edged Pakistan by five runs in a thrilling finish to script a historic moment for Indian cricket.



Gautam Gambhir's brilliant 75 off 54 balls helped India post 157/5. Pakistan struggled in the chase, reeling at 76/5 in the 11th over before Misbah-ul-Haq revived their hopes.



With Pakistan needing 54 from 24 balls, Misbah brought Pakistan back in the contest with three sixes off Harbhajan Singh in the 17th over. Pacer S Sreesanth was also despatched for two sixes, as Pakistan went into the last over needing 13 runs to win, with only 1 wicket remaining.



Joginder Sharma bowled the decisive last over, dismissing Misbah with a mistimed scoop to short fine leg, sealing India's first World Cup title in 24 years.



2003 ODI World Cup, Centurion

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar bats against Pakistan during the World Cup match in Centurion. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar set the Centurion ablaze with a knock for the ages.



The Mumbai blaster took the Pakistan attack comprising the three greats -- Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar -- to the cleaners scoring a breathtaking 98 from a mere 75 balls in one of his most destructive innings in cricket.



Chasing 274 for victory, India started aggressively, with Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag adding 53 runs in just 5.4 overs.



A leg injury hampered him in the latter part of the innings, but Tendulkar batted like a man possessed as India chased down 274 for victory in 45.4 overs.



Yuvraj Singh (50) and Rahul Dravid (44) guided India to victory after Tendulkar's departure putting on an unbroken stand of 101 runs for the fifth wicket.



1996 ODI World Cup, Bengaluru

IMAGE: Aamir Sohail is bowled by Venkatesh Prasad during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final in Bengaluru. Photograph: Reuters

Pakistan started the quarter-finals in Bengaluru on the backfoot in the absence of the injured Wasim Akram.



Navjot Singh Sidhu's 93 set up India's 287/8, with Ajay Jadeja's late assault onWaqar Younis providing the finishing flourish at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.



Local lad Venkatesh Prasad produced an iconic World Cup moment for Indian fans. Aamir Sohail bludgeoned a boundary through the covers, and the Pakistan opener rather impudently gestured to Prasad indicating more punishment.



An angry Prasad sent his stumps cartwheeling off the very next ball before giving the Pakistan left-hander a ferocious send-off.



Pakistan lost momentum and finished on 248/9, handing India a memorable victory.



2022 T20 World Cup, Melbourne

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after guiding India to victory during the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Melbourne. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Virat Kohli starred with a memorable knock to power India to an epic 4 wicket over Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.



Kohli conjured up a magical 82-run knock from 53 balls to anchor a difficult chase of 160 which became tricky after India were left in tatters at 31/4.



He bailed India out of trouble courtesy of a brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya, who struck 40 off 37 balls in a partnership of 113.



Kohli went ballistic with the bat in the final overs, hitting back-to-back sixes in the penultimate over bowled by Haris Rauf to put India on course for victory in a thrilling run chase.



With 16 needed off the last over, India held their nerve with Kohli out in the middle before Ravichandran Ashwin sealed the victory with a lofted shot over mid-off from the last ball of the match.



2007 T20 World Cup Group Match, Durban

IMAGE: India's players celebrate beating Pakistan in the bowl-out in the T20 World Cup match in Durban. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

The inaugural T20 World Cup saw India and Pakistan involved in the tournament's first-ever tied match, which was decided by a bowl-out, in Durban.



Chasing India's 141/9, Pakistan finished level at 141/7, with Misbah-ul-Haq's 53 nearly pulling off victory before Yuvraj Singh's sharp run-out left the scores tied.



In the bowl-out, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa hit the stumps, while Pakistan's bowlers missed all their attempts, giving India a 3-0 win.



2011 ODI World Cup, Mohali

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the semi-final against Pakistan in Mohali. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India registered a comfortable 29 run victory over Pakistan in Mohali to book a berth in the 2011 World Cup final.



The was the first time that India made it to the title clash in a home World Cup, after losing in the semis in the 1987 and 1996 World Cups.



India, who opted to bat first on a placid Mohali track, were off to a flying start, courtesy Virender Sehwag, who blasted the Pakistan bowlers to all corners of the park to smash 38 from 25 balls.



Once Sehwag departed, Sachin Tendulkar struck a brilliant 85 after he got a few reprieves thanks to the generosity of the Pakistani fielders. Suresh Raina hit a quickfire 36 in the closing stages to help India post a healthy 260/9.



Misbah-ul-Haq top-scored with 56 for Pakistan but India's bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets at regular intervals. From 103/2 at one stage, Pakistan collapsed to 184/7 after Harbhajan Singh dismissed Captain Shahid Afridi for 19.



Interestingly, all five Indian bowlers -- Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh -- picked wickets to guide India to a memorable victory.



2019 World Cup, Manchester

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma celebrates his century with Virat Kohli. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Rohit Sharma's masterful 140 off 113 balls powered India to a comprehensive 89-run at Old Trafford.



Rohit went after pacer Hasan Ali, who had invited sharp criticism for his land-thumping celebrations near the Wagah border.



The Pakistan bowlers were at the receiving end as Kohli continued his good record against Pakistan, smashing 77 from 65 balls to power India to a massive 336/5.



Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) broke the rival batting spine by removing the well-set batsmen Fakhar Zaman (62) and Babar Azam (48) in successive overs.



Pakistan were struggling on 166/6 when rain stopped play after 35 overs. The match was reduced to 40 overs with a revised target of 302, leaving Pakistan with no chance as they required 136 runs from 5 overs.



2017 Champions Trophy, Birmingham

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket during the match against Pakistan in Birmingham. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

A dominant India cruised to a thumping 124-run victory over Pakistan, in Birmingham.



Put in to bat, defending champions India notched up a massive 319/3 after two rain interruptions reduced the match to 48 overs a side.

Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant 91, putting on a rampaging opening stand of 136 with Shikhar Dhawan, who stroked 68, to lay the foundation for India. Kohli carried on the momentum in the middle overs, blazing 81 from 68 balls while Yuvraj Singh hammered 53 from 32 balls in a dominant batting display by the Indians.



Set a revised target of 324 in 48 overs at the start of their innings under the Duckworth-Lewis method, Pakistan were required to chase 289 in 41 overs when play resumed after the day's third rain interruption.



The task proved too much for Pakistan, who were bowled out for 164 in 33.4 overs with Umesh Yadav taking 3/30.



