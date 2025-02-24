HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Inzamam Slams Pakistan's Flop Show

Inzamam Slams Pakistan's Flop Show

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 24, 2025 19:30 IST

x

'Is there any team that has travelled for this tournament with just one regular spinner?'

Abrar Ahmed is the lone spinner in the Pakistan team at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy

IMAGE: Abrar Ahmed is the lone spinner in the Pakistan team at the Champions Trophy. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul Haq has launched a scathing attack on the national team selectors following the team's losses at the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan lost their opening match to New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi on February 19 before losing to India by six wickets in their second group match in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan are close to being knocked out with their fate hanging on other teams' performances.

 

On his YouTube channel, Inzamam questioned the squad composition for the Champions Trophy.

'Is there any team that has travelled for this tournament with just one regular spinner? In the match against India, Abrar Ahmed has given just 28 runs in 10 overs. He contained the batters well,' Inzy pointed out.

'Pakistan has not got another choice regular spinner. This is not a mistake by the selectors... matches are being played in the subcontinent and you're picking only one regular spinner...' Inzy added.

 

SEE: Inzamam-ul Haq tears into the Pakistan selectors. Video: Kind courtesy Inzamam-ul-Haq/YouTube

Inzy was also frustrated with the lack of proper opening batters while stating that there has been no improvement in the bowling department.

'Your world class batter at No. 3, Fakhar Zaman, you've changed his batting position as well by making him a makeshift opener. Daad deni chahiye aapke selection ki'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Pakistan Fans Celebrate Kohli Ton
SEE: Pakistan Fans Celebrate Kohli Ton
Kohli's Unbelievable Record Vs Pakistan!
Kohli's Unbelievable Record Vs Pakistan!
'He's Lucky Nobody Appealed'
'He's Lucky Nobody Appealed'
The Match That Could End Pak Campaign
The Match That Could End Pak Campaign
Fastest to 14,000! Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Record
Fastest to 14,000! Kohli Breaks Another Sachin Record

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Games That Can Help Kids To Learn Coding

webstory image 2

12 Stunning Monasteries Of India

webstory image 3

The World's Top 10 MBA Schools Are...

VIDEOS

Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted together in Bandra0:43

Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted together in Bandra

EAM Jaishankar, ambassadors of 45 countries enjoy elephant safari4:55

EAM Jaishankar, ambassadors of 45 countries enjoy...

Pankaja Gopinath Munde takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam1:49

Pankaja Gopinath Munde takes holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD