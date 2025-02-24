Inzamam Slams Pakistan's Flop Show

'Is there any team that has travelled for this tournament with just one regular spinner?'

IMAGE: Abrar Ahmed is the lone spinner in the Pakistan team at the Champions Trophy. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul Haq has launched a scathing attack on the national team selectors following the team's losses at the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan lost their opening match to New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi on February 19 before losing to India by six wickets in their second group match in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan are close to being knocked out with their fate hanging on other teams' performances.

On his YouTube channel, Inzamam questioned the squad composition for the Champions Trophy.

'Is there any team that has travelled for this tournament with just one regular spinner? In the match against India, Abrar Ahmed has given just 28 runs in 10 overs. He contained the batters well,' Inzy pointed out.

'Pakistan has not got another choice regular spinner. This is not a mistake by the selectors... matches are being played in the subcontinent and you're picking only one regular spinner...' Inzy added.

SEE: Inzamam-ul Haq tears into the Pakistan selectors. Video: Kind courtesy Inzamam-ul-Haq/YouTube

Inzy was also frustrated with the lack of proper opening batters while stating that there has been no improvement in the bowling department.

'Your world class batter at No. 3, Fakhar Zaman, you've changed his batting position as well by making him a makeshift opener. Daad deni chahiye aapke selection ki'.