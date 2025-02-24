Pakistan Fans Celebrate Kohli Ton

SEE: Pakistani fans in Islamabad celebrate Virat Kohli's century against Pakistan. Video: Kind courtesy Muhammad Faizan Aslam Khan/X

The Virat Kohli phenomenon is unreal.

The man's aura transcends borders and it was for all to see on Sunday when Pakistan cricket fans in Islamabad celebrated Kohli's century, during the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai on Sunday.

In a video posted by Pakistani journalist Muhammad Faizan Aslam Khan, a sea of fans, gathered at the match screening in Murree, Islamabad, were seen roaring in delight as Kohli scored a century to take India across the line.

The caption for the video in Urdu read, 'Cricket fans in Islamabad celebrating Virat Kohli's century.'

Replying to the tweet one Arsalan Naseer wrote: 'Mental state ka ye aalam hai ke Virat Kohli ki >/em>century ke liye cheering Pakistan mai ho rahi hai (The situation of the Mental state is such that Virat Kohli's century is being cheered on in Pakistan).'

One Rajahn Naga replied to the video: 'Remember the Chennai Test where we gave standing ovation to the Pak team, and celebrated their victory in the Bangalore Test which was the last test for Gavaskar on a minefield of a pitch. True cricket lovers would appreciate good cricket wherever it is played.'

The video has now gone viral and there were a range of comments from Indians to the video.

In reply to an Indian cricket influencer who retweeted the video, one Shivam wrote: 'An Indian celebrating another country's player century particularly of Pakistan would end up in jail on the charges of sedition and would be called names by the people. India has become what it refused to become in 1947. This is sad and painful to see.'

One Sukumar Muralidharan replied: 'They're always a lot more sporting and generous.'

One Vini Kohli replied: What? No one's calling them anti-national, no trolling, no abuses or threats, no FIRs?? #TooMuchDemocracy

Another wrote: 'Imagine... at this point Pakistanis seem more tolerant than Indians.'