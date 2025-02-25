How Rachin Ravindra Stole The Show

With his century in Rawalpindi on Monday, Rachin Ravindra became the first player to score a century on debut in both the ICC World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra's 112 off 105 balls powered New Zealand to a five wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy game in Rawalpindi, February 24, 2025. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Rachin Ravindra showcased yet another batting masterclass, smashing a superb 112 off 105 balls to lead New Zealand to a commanding five wicket victory over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy game at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

His innings, studded with 12 fours and a six, propelled the Black Caps to chase down the 237 run target with 23 balls to spare, securing their place in the semi-finals.

After New Zealand found themselves in early trouble, losing Will Young and Kane Williamson cheaply, the 25 year old took control of the chase with remarkable poise. He first steadied the innings with a crucial 58 run stand alongside Devon Conway before forging a match-winning 129 run partnership with Captain Tom Latham.

His blend of composure and aggression under pressure reaffirmed his status as one of cricket's most promising stars.

With this century, Rachin Ravindra, born in Wellington, etched his name into cricketing history as the first player to score a century on debut in both the ICC World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

While 19 players have registered centuries on their ODI World Cup debuts and 15 have achieved the feat in their first Champions Trophy appearances, Rachin stands alone as the only cricketer to have accomplished both -- an extraordinary testament to his skill, temperament, and ability to deliver on the biggest stage.

First to Score Century on World Cup and Champions Trophy Debuts!

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra enjoyed a memorable World Cup debut as he hammered his maiden ODI ton during New Zealand's crushing win over England, October 5, 2023. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Rachin's meteoric rise in international cricket is a story of seizing unexpected opportunities and delivering standout performances when it mattered most.

Neither of New Zealand's squads for the 2023 World Cup in India nor the 2025 Champions Trophy initially had him in mind, but a series of fortuitous events propelled him into the spotlight.

With remarkable resilience and skill, he made an unforgettable impact in both tournaments, starting each with stunning centuries that marked a turning point in his career.

In the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup, he was a late addition to New Zealand's squad, drafted in only due to injuries to Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell. He was expected to play a supporting role, contributing with both the bat and as a spin option, but had only featured in 12 ODIs at the time.

In the very first match of the tournament against defending champions England, he delivered a breathtaking century, smashing an unbeaten 123 off 96 balls, including a record-setting 82-ball hundred -- the fastest by a New Zealander in World Cup history.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra celebrates his century in the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh, February 24, 2025. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Fast forward to the 2025 Champions Trophy, and Rachin once again found himself facing adversity after a head injury ruled him out of New Zealand's opening match against Pakistan. He was brought into the side for the game against Bangladesh, filling in for Daryl Mitchell.

Batting at No. 4 for the first time in an ODI, he walked in with his team at a vulnerable 15/2, chasing a modest target of 237. But once again, he showcased his composure under pressure, crafting a magnificent 100 off 95 balls.

New Zealand's Leading Century-Maker in ICC Events

Rachin is now New Zealand's most prolific century-scorer in white-ball ICC tournaments. With four centuries across the World Cup and Champions Trophy, he holds the record for the most centuries by a Kiwi batter in ICC events and surpassed Nathan Astle and Kane Williamson, both of whom have three centuries each in ICC tournaments.

Youngest Kiwi to Score Champions Trophy Century

Rachin is the youngest New Zealand batter to score a century in the Champions Trophy. At 25 years and 98 days old, he surpassed the previous record held by Kane Williamson, who was 26 years and 298 days when he reached three figures in the 2017 edition.

Fifth-Fastest Kiwi to 1000 ODI Runs

Rachin also etched his name among New Zealand's fastest run-getters, becoming the fifth-fastest Kiwi batter to reach 1,000 runs in ODIs. He achieved the milestone in just his 26th innings, joining an elite list led by Devon Conway (22 innings), followed by the legendary Glenn Turner (24), Daryl Mitchell (24), and Andrew Jones.

Highest Champions Trophy Run-Chase Score by a Kiwi

Rachin holds the record for the highest individual score by a New Zealand batter in a Champions Trophy run chase. His century surpassed Chris Cairns' unbeaten 102 against India in the 2000 final, making him only the second Kiwi to achieve this feat in the tournament's history.

Son of Bengaluru-born software architect Ravi Krishnamurthy, Rachin grew up with cricket at the heart of his family, as his father continued playing at the club level in New Zealand. Though often believed to be named after his father's favourite cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, Rachin's name was a coincidence.

Inspired by his father, Rachin started playing cricket at five and travelled to Bengaluru for club matches every year.

With New Zealand now in the Champions Trophy semi-finals, his brilliance has not only shattered records but also positioned his team as serious title contenders.

As the tournament enters its final stages, all eyes are on Rachin Ravindra.