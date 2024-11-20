News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » India's High Intensity Fielding Drills

India's High Intensity Fielding Drills

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 20, 2024 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SEE: Fielding Coach T Dilip explains India's fielding drill in Perth.Video: Kind courtesy BCCI

Fielding Coach T Dilip is a man on a mission.

He wants his players to be on top of their game when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series commences on Friday.

'Intensity and target. Fielding Coach T Dilip describes #TeamIndia's fielding drill in Perth' BCCI tweeted a video of India's fielding drill on their X handle.

'By now, I get a sense of the team and how they work around,' Dilip said in a video shared by BCCI.

'That is why I always prefer a little competition first to start with so after the warm-up they kick off (the training session) having the fun, laughter (and) getting together.'

Mohammed Siraj at a fielding practice session on Tuesday

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj at a fielding practice session on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

One of the fielding drills included players throwing the ball back from the boundary ropes.

'We want everyone to get together in a team drill but also get closer to the match (readiness) what we wanted,' Dilip said.

'That is why today's team drill was more related to retrieving, where a boundary fielder throws to the in-fielder, so instead of (having) one loopy long throw, we want to have two good flat throws.'

'(It is important) to put that into practise so that players are aware, whether to stand towards their left or their right so that they are in a proper position, they are not wasting time in return.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Kohli, Rohit Also Need A Pat Sometimes'
'Kohli, Rohit Also Need A Pat Sometimes'
BGT: What does the pitch hold for opening Test?
BGT: What does the pitch hold for opening Test?
BCCI makes urgent player swap amidst BGT preparations
BCCI makes urgent player swap amidst BGT preparations
SEE: 'Jassi Is A Natural Leader'
SEE: 'Jassi Is A Natural Leader'
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
It's over 20 years, good years, bad years: Nadal
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Can Gill recuperate in time for the opening Test?
Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes
Ranbir, Kiara Cast Their Votes

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
At Team India's Nets In Perth
At Team India's Nets In Perth
Will India Include Padikkal, Jurel For Perth Test?
Will India Include Padikkal, Jurel For Perth Test?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances