India's High Intensity Fielding Drills

SEE: Fielding Coach T Dilip explains India's fielding drill in Perth. Video: Kind courtesy BCCI

Fielding Coach T Dilip is a man on a mission.

He wants his players to be on top of their game when the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series commences on Friday.

'Intensity and target. Fielding Coach T Dilip describes #TeamIndia's fielding drill in Perth' BCCI tweeted a video of India's fielding drill on their X handle.

'By now, I get a sense of the team and how they work around,' Dilip said in a video shared by BCCI.

'That is why I always prefer a little competition first to start with so after the warm-up they kick off (the training session) having the fun, laughter (and) getting together.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj at a fielding practice session on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

One of the fielding drills included players throwing the ball back from the boundary ropes.

'We want everyone to get together in a team drill but also get closer to the match (readiness) what we wanted,' Dilip said.

'That is why today's team drill was more related to retrieving, where a boundary fielder throws to the in-fielder, so instead of (having) one loopy long throw, we want to have two good flat throws.'

'(It is important) to put that into practise so that players are aware, whether to stand towards their left or their right so that they are in a proper position, they are not wasting time in return.'