'Jassi is a natural leader,' says Bowling Coach Morne Morkel. Video: BCCI/X

Bowling Coach Morne Morkel has tipped his hat to stand-in Skipper Jasprit Bumrah for his leadership skills.

'In terms of leadership, in terms of how he looks at the game and approaches the game, he's a natural leader for me,' Morkel said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Bumrah will have to carry out the role of the leader among bowlers as India would not want to rush Mohammed Shami back into the mix, Morkel said.

'Jassi is a guy that immediately put his hand up and he wanted that leadership role. He's been very successful here in the past. He's a guy that I know, with the ball in hand, will lead from the front and the rest of the younger guys will follow.

'We're definitely keeping a close eye on Shami. But we need to understand that he's been out of the game for almost a year. We also need to respect him and respect his body as well,' Morkel added.

'For us, it's a massive win that he's back playing. It was a great win for him picking up wickets in that first game.

'So how can we give him the best support? How can we give him the best opportunity to find his way back into the team? It's going to be by being patient and giving his body time to find its feet again.'