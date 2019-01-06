Sydney Test, Day 4: Interesting numbers

January 06, 2019 13:38 IST

30 years have passed since a team made Australia follow on at home!

India's first innings lead of 322 is their biggest ever in Australia.

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav leads the Indian team off the field after his 5 wicket haul against Australia on Day 4. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

2005 The last time Australia suffered the ignominy of following-on (at home or abroad) -- versus England at Nottingham.

England went on to win that closely fought Test by 3 wickets.

1988 The last time a team made Australia follow on at home before India.

It was England at the same ground.

Between these two instances, Australia had a run of 172 consecutive Tests without ever following on at home.

322 India's first innings lead in this Test is their biggest ever in a Test in Australia.

The previous biggest was 292 in the last Test at Melbourne!

4 Number of times Australia have conceded a 250 run lead in the consecutive Tests of the same series.

England were the opposing side on all other three occasions: In 1911-1912, 1928-1929 and 2010-2011.

3 Number of times an Asian side has imposed the follow on over Australia in Australia: Pakistan in December 1981 (at Melbourne) and India in January 1986 and January 2019 (both at Sydney).

2 Number of left-arm wrist spinners to have taken a 5 wicket innings haul both at home and in away Tests.

Kuldeep Yadav joined England's Johnny Wardle today, January 6.

Kuldeep's other 5 wicket haul had come against the West Indies at Rajkot last year.

0 Number of Indian players from this playing eleven to have made their Test debut when Australia were last forced to follow on in a home Test.

Also, the number of Indian players who were born when India last enforced the follow on in Australia.