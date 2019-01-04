Sydney Test, Day 2: Interesting numbers

Last updated on: January 04, 2019 15:37 IST

Rishabh Pant's 159* is the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper outside the subcontinent, points out Rajneesh Gupta.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant is congratulated by Ravindra Jadeja after reaching his century.

Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a ton in Australia. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

622/7 India's total -- their second highest in Australia after 705/7 declared also at Sydney in 2003-2004.

India have posted a total of 600 or more thrice in Australia and all three instances have come at Sydney!

204 Runs added by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja -- India's second highest partnership for the 7th wicket outside India after the 217 run stand between V V S Laxman and Ajay Ratra against the West Indies at St John's in 2002.

It is also the highest-ever 7th wicket partnership on Australian soil, beating the 185 between Graham Yallop and Greg Mathews against Pakistan at Melbourne in 1983-1984.

159*Pant's score -- the highest by an Indian wicket-keeper outside the subcontinent.

He bettered Vijay Manjrekar's 118 against the West Indies at Kingston in 1952-1953.

The previous highest score by an Indian 'keeper in Australia was 89 by Farokh Engineer at Adelaide in 1967-1968.

Only one Indian batsman has scored more runs at number seven than Pant's 159*. Kapil Dev scored 163 against Sri Lanka at Kanpur in 1986-1987.

8 Number of Indian batsmen to be dismissed in 190s in Tests.

Pujara joined Budhi Kunderan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in suffering this fate.

2 Number of times two Indian batsmen have scored 150+ runs in the same innings outside the subcontinent.

Pujara (193) and Pant (159*) joined Sachin Tendulkar (241) and V V S Laxman (178) also at Sydney in 2003-2004.

2 Number of wicket-keepers to score a hundred against England and Australia in England and Australia.

Pant joined the West Indies's Jeff Dujon in doing so.

1 Nathan Lyon became the first bowler ever to have a victim in the 90s, 190s and 290s with Pujara's dismissal today on 193.

Lyon has dismissed four batsmen in the 90s whereas his victim in 290s was Ross Taylor at Perth in 2015-2016.

0 Number of wicket-keepers from the subcontinent to have scored 200+ runs and taken 20 catches in the same series before Pant.

Overall, he is the fifth wicket-keeper to aggregate 350 runs and 20 catches in the same series.