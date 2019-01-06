PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 4

January 06, 2019 07:59 IST

IMAGES from Day 4 of the 4th Test played at the SCG on Sunday

IMAGE: The pitch is kept under covers with the start of play delayed on Day 4 due to rain and poor light. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Incessant rain and bad light prevented the start of play on day four of the fourth Test between Australia and India in Sydney on Sunday.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground, play couldn't commence at the scheduled early 10 am local time start due to bad light and wet conditions from overnight heavy rain.

The light improved after some time and the two umpires stipulated 11 am local time as the start of play, but rain arrived to prevent that from happening.

IMAGE: Umpires Ian Gould and Richard Kettleborough inspect conditions on the field. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The inclement weather didn't relent until lunchtime and the morning session was completely washed out.

Australia were reduced to 236-6 at stumps on day three when bad light had stopped play.

On days one and two, Cheteshwar Pujara (193) and Rishabh Pant (159 not out) helped India to a grand first innings' total of 622-7 declared.

India have an unassailable 2-1 series' lead after winning the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs and the third Test in Melbourne by 137 runs. Australia had won the second Test in Perth by 146 runs.