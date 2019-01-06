What Kohli, Paine were up to during the rain delay on Day 4

January 06, 2019 09:26 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli has a light moment in the dressing room on Day 4 of the 4th Test at the SCG in Sydney on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli and his opposite number Tim Paine looked relaxed in the dressing room as rain delayed start of play on Day 4 of the 4th Test at the Sydney.

The Indian captain was seen all smiles, as he chatted away animatedly with his teammates in the free time handed to the teams thanks to the showers at the SCG.

IMAGE: Australian fielding coach Brad Haddin speaks to captain Tim Paine during the rain delay. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Paine was pictured enjoying a chat with fielding coach Brad Haddin in the balcony during the rain delay, perhaps wondering what lay ahead.

The light but persistent rain washed out the first session of play on Day 4, with overnight batsmen Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins fighting to keep Australia in the game.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli smiles in the dressing room. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

When play resumed after the lunch break, Australia were dismissed for 300 after Kuldeep picked his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket, with figures of 5 for 99.

India have taken a 2-1 series lead having won the 3rd Test at the MCG last week.

India lost the 2nd Test in Perth before winning the opener in Adelaide.